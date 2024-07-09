YouTube Channel Aids Competence Building for Remote Area Doctors

The Uttar Pradesh health department has adopted YouTube as a platform for ongoing medical education and professional development of government doctors stationed in remote areas (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
UP uses YouTube for remote medical education of government doctors
Go to source).
Launch of "Shukrawar ki Shyam, Doctors ke Naam"Partha Sarthi Sensharma, principal secretary of the medical health and family welfare department, announced the launch of a YouTube channel named "Shukrawar ki Shyam, Doctors ke Naam."
Specialist doctors deliver demo-cum-PPT presentations every Friday at 6 pm, with live participation from hundreds of doctors and subsequent views from a broader audience.
More than 15 episodes have aired, focusing on crucial topics such as acute chest pain management, diabetes, hypertension, skin diseases, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), addressing knowledge gaps essential for improving healthcare delivery in provincial towns through digital connectivity.
Source-Medindia