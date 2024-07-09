Maternal Hypertension and the Heightened Risk of Preterm Birth

Recent research indicates that climate change poses heightened risks for unborn babies, surpassing previous understandings. The escalating impacts of global warming, including compromised health and diminished wellbeing in later life, underscore climate change as a monumental public health threat. Rising temperatures, a significant component of this threat, are closely associated with deteriorating health, particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and children (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Heat exposure induced risks of preterm birth mediated by maternal hypertension
Go to source).
Prenatal Heat Exposure and Infant HealthStudies have consistently demonstrated that heat exposure increases the likelihood of preterm birth, stillbirth, congenital abnormalities, hypertension during pregnancy, and low birth weight. While these immediate risks are well-documented, there is growing concern over the long-term effects of prenatal heat exposure on infants.
A comprehensive systematic review was conducted to consolidate existing research on this topic, revealing disturbing lifelong consequences for individuals exposed to excessive heat in utero.
The research employed various metrics to assess heat exposure, from average air temperature to more nuanced measures accounting for humidity and other influencing factors. Defining hazardous heat thresholds for pregnant women remains a pivotal focus, influenced by location, context, and individual vulnerabilities.
Analysis of 29 studies spanning over a century provided insights across lifespans, with methodologies ranging from close pregnancy monitoring to population registries documenting birth details and estimated in-utero heat exposure.
While a majority of studies were conducted in cooler climates of high-income countries, natural variations in heat exposure were observed rather than controlled trials.
These include poorer educational attainment, reduced income levels in adulthood, and heightened risks of chronic health conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, childhood asthma, pneumonia, malnutrition in African regions, and obesity in the United States.
