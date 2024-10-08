About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

World's Rarest Kidney Disease Diagnosed: Lipoprotein Glomerulopathy

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Oct 8 2024 2:02 PM

World`s Rarest Kidney Disease Diagnosed: Lipoprotein Glomerulopathy
A sensational medical discovery has been reported in Kurnool, where a four-year-old boy was detected with Lipoprotein Glomerulopathy (LPG), a disease that is actually a rare form of kidney disease in the entire world(1 Trusted Source
Lipoprotein glomerulopathy

Go to source).
Lipoprotein Glomerulopathy is a disease where cholesterol and triglycerides are accumulated in the kidneys and cause protein leakage and possibly kidney failure.

Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease
Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease
Glomerulonephritis - A form of kidney disease Glomerulonephritis refers to a group of diseases that cause inflammation and damage to the kidney glomeruli, which are integral to normal excretory function of the kidneys. Damage to ...
This case was diagnosed at KIMS Hospital, Kurnool, under the consultation of Nephrologist Dr. K. Anantha Rao.

Discovery of a Rare Kidney Disorder

The boy is from Kurnool and got admitted to the hospital with the complaints of the legs and face swollen for the last two months at least. In the first diagnostic tests conducted, a renal biopsy was suggestive of nephrotic syndrome, the loss of proteins in urine. Steroids had been administered to the patient, but there was little response, so a more comprehensive examination was done by Dr. Rao.

After evaluation, Dr. Rao confirmed that the child had steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome and presented with cholesterol of 250 mg/dL and triglyceride of 950 mg/dL. These findings then begot the next steps of a kidney biopsy and electron microscopy that confirmed Lipoprotein Glomerulopathy, a disease that is mentioned in the medical index as existing in 200 documented cases worldwide, of which more than 50% are seen in China and Japan only.

Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is caused by nephrotoxic drugs or toxins which damage kidneys and can lead to nephritis or renal toxicity. The causative drug must be identified and its use must be avoided which can otherwise lead to high levels of ...

Early Detection Saves Young Boy from Rare Kidney Disorder

Subsequent DNA analysis identified a mutation in the APOE gene yet again that was peculiar to India. LPG is typically diagnosed in adulthood, indicating difficulty in identifying this condition in a 4-year-old child. Dr. Rao said that early diagnosis and prompt management were important so that the child would be prevented from developing end-stage renal diseases.

When the diagnosis was made, he was started on medications aimed at the lipid abnormalities, and steroid therapy stopped. Over time, his cholesterol/triglyceride ratios went back to normal, and the proteinuria stopped. Early diagnosis and management of the boy were significant for the boy’s recovery.

Advertisement
Semaglutide Cuts Kidney Disease Risk by 24% in Type 2 Diabetes
Semaglutide Cuts Kidney Disease Risk by 24% in Type 2 Diabetes
Semaglutide in FLOW trial cuts kidney disease risk by 24% in type 2 diabetes patients. Ozempic's label expansion anticipated in 2024.
This case is indicative of the high potential for early intervention and management of rare diseases in infants and children.

Reference:
  1. Lipoprotein glomerulopathy - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21464714/)


Advertisement
Exercise can Cut Kidney Disease Risk in Obese Diabetics
Exercise can Cut Kidney Disease Risk in Obese Diabetics
Discover how just over an hour of physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of kidney disease in overweight or obese individuals with type 2 diabetes.
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement