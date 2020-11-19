World Toilet Day: Schools in Haryana Villages Set to Have Toilets Soon

A building material company adopted schools at eight villages in Haryana for constructing toilets under its 'Build A Toilet, Build Her Future' campaign.



The company will provide infrastructure and maintenance of toilets, enabling and empowering young girls in these villages.

‘World Toilet Day: The campaign focuses on encouraging the girls to continue schooling by providing access to adequate sanitation infrastructure at schools.’

Source: IANS

"Aimed at addressing the pressing issue of nearly 20 million yearly dropouts by girl students due to lack of proper and private sanitation facilities within the school premises, the campaign is undertaken in a phased manner with a long-term vision to be extended to the national level," Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director of Brilloca Ltd, said.