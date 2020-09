The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Indian states underscores the existing problems namely, a lack of access to quality core urban services, especially water and sanitation, said Victoria Beard a professor of city and regional planning at Cornell University and fellow at the World Resources Institute.



Beard focused on how planners need to address urban inequality and poverty, with an emphasis on the Global South. India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world as infections continue to accelerate, with more than 90,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4.2 million.



"In many Indian cities, more than 40 percent of residents do not have access to safe, reliable, and affordable water directly to their homes. Where households are not connected, they must either pay exorbitant prices for water or leave their homes, wait in line, and use facilities outside the home," said Victoria Beard.



‘Washing your hands for the recommended 20 seconds and social distancing is much more difficult, if not impossible in Indian cities.’

How do you Stay Safe During COVID-19 Pandemic

- Wash hands after going out or interacting with people

- Wear a filtered mask with the absorbent while surface facing the mouth absorb the germs that you cough out.

- Avoid crowded places.

- Maintain social distancing.

- Avoid eating uncooked meat.



Source: Medindia - Wash hands after going out or interacting with people- Wear a filtered mask with the absorbent while surface facing the mouth absorb the germs that you cough out.- Avoid crowded places.- Maintain social distancing.- Avoid eating uncooked meat.Source: Medindia said Victoria Beard.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE New Test Helps Identify COVID-19 Patients at Risk for Severe Illness The new test developed helps improve management of COVID-19 by enabling hospitals to ensure that these patients have access to intensive care. READ MORE Weight Stigma can Predict Emotional Distress and Binge Eating During COVID-19 Young adults who encountered weight stigma before the COVID-19 pandemic have higher levels of stress, depressive symptoms, eating as a coping strategy, and are more likely to binge-eat during COVID-19. READ MORE Avoid Singing to Reduce Spread of COVID-19 Infection Singing could be spreading coronavirus infected droplets into the surrounding air, increasing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, reports a new study. READ MORE Health Insurance - India Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE