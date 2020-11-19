by Colleen Fleiss on  November 19, 2020 at 11:28 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Maternity Nutrition Scheme For Pregnant Women
The Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme for pregnant women has been launched by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Under the scheme, pregnant women of four districts of the state shall get financial assistance of Rs 6,000 in installments.

The first instalment of Rs 1,000 will be provided during the registration of pregnancy, second instalment of Rs 2,000 will be provided upon completion of six months of pregnancy and third instalment of Rs 2,000 will be given after birth of the child and completion of first phase of vaccination. Apart from this, an additional benefit of Rs 1,000 will also be given during delivery Janani Suraksha Yojana.


The first phase of the scheme has been launched in four tribal-dominated districts which include Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh.

State Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, State Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and many senior officers were present in this virtual launch.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.
READ MORE
Quiz on Pregnancy Exercises
Exercises during pregnancy have a beneficial effect on the mother and the baby. Test your knowledge on pregnancy exercises by taking this ...
READ MORE
Top 15 Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy
Eating healthy is important during pregnancy. But, some foods should be avoided during pregnancy because they could harm the growing fetus
READ MORE
Wonderful Stages of Pregnancy
From your first week of your pregnancy to the last, here's a list of all the changes that take place.
READ MORE
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

The Cabbage DietZone DietThe Macrobiotic DietBreech Presentation and DeliveryWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseasePregnancy and ComplicationsAnemia in PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyDiet for Anemia in Pregnancy