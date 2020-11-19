The Indira Gandhi Maternity Nutrition Scheme for pregnant women has been launched by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.



Under the scheme, pregnant women of four districts of the state shall get financial assistance of Rs 6,000 in installments.

State Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, State Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and many senior officers were present in this virtual launch.



The first instalment of Rs 1,000 will be provided during the registration of pregnancy, second instalment of Rs 2,000 will be provided upon completion of six months of pregnancy and third instalment of Rs 2,000 will be given after birth of the child and completion of first phase of vaccination. Apart from this, an additional benefit of Rs 1,000 will also be given during delivery Janani Suraksha Yojana.