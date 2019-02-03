New probiotic-based sanitation routine adopted in five Hospitals in Italy has managed to cut the healthcare-associated infections in half and also reduce the costs of sanitation by 75 percent.



New sanitation system halves healthcare-associated infections and cuts costs by 75 percent.

Probiotic-Based Sanitation Has Managed To Reduce Hospital Infections: Study

‘Probiotic cleaning hygiene system resulted in a 52% decrease in healthcare-associated infections, a 60.3% reduction in associated drug consumption and a 75.4% decrease in the related costs.’

Bocconi University scholars calculated the savings produced by a sanitation method that uses ecologically sustainable detergents containing spores of three Bacillus species, in a study on antimicrobial resistance in five Italian hospitals., according to a paper in Infection and Drug Resistance co-authored by two Bocconi University scholars (for the part related to costs) with University of Ferrara and colleagues from University of Udine.In particular, an experiment conducted in five Italian hospitals using theThe results, Bocconi University's Rosanna Tarricone, co-author of the study, says, suggest that. Money saving is only a part of the story, as HAIs affect 3.2 million people in Europe every year, resulting in 37,000 deaths�.The Internal Medicine wards of the hospitals enrolled in the study were surveyed for six months while using the conventional chemical-based sanitation method and, then, for a further six months using ecologically sustainable detergents containing spores of three Bacillus species. Overall 12,000 patients were included in the study, and over 30,000 environmental samples from hospital surfaces were analyzed.The new sanitation system was associated with a mean 83% decrease of the detected pathogens on hospital surfaces and a significant reduction (70-99.9%) of antimicrobial resistant genes.In the case of Staphylococcus aureus (Staphylococcus spp. represented up to 90% of the total surface microbiota detected and S. aureus, in particular, plays an important role in HAIs), the isolates from the post-intervention phase were 63.9-93.5% less resistant to antibiotics, depending on the antibiotic type, and those resistant to three or more antibiotics decreased by 72.4%.The number of healthcare-associated infections diminished by 52%, as detailed in another co-authored paper (PLOS ONE 13(7): e0199616), and the cost per HAI episode declined by 45.6%, translating into the aforementioned 60.3% reduction in associated drug consumption and 75.4% decrease in related costs.Since the analysis focused only on drug costs, Ŧtaking into account other variables, such as the length of stay in the hospital, our estimates of the savings are likely to be conservative, concludes Carla Rognoni, the other Bocconi University co-author of the paper.Source: Eurekalert