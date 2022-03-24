World TB Day: Face Masks can Prevent TB Spread

Advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on governments and other agencies involved in healthcare to increase investments into resources, support, care, and spread of awareness information. WHO stated that for the first time in over two decades, there is a possible reversal in the fight against TB.Though 66 million lives were saved since 2000, an increase in TB related deaths was noticed in 2020, especially among the low-income and vulnerable populations.Every year, March 24 is commemorated as the World Tuberculosis Day to enhance awareness on this preventable and treatable disease. On this day in 1883, Robert Koch announced the discovery of TB bacteria which opened a way towards diagnosis and curing this disease.India is home to more than 25 percent of the global TB burden; and each year, more than 400,000 lives are lost in the country to this deadly ailment. According to WHO, there are more than 10 million active TB cases in India.Tuberculosis is caused due to under-nourishment, HIV, alcohol, smoking, and diabetes. This ailment disproportionately affects the financially marginalized sections of the society, and the stigma associated with this disease lead to underreporting and underdiagnosis.Globally, TB incidence is falling by about 2 per cent every year and between 2015 and 2020, the cumulative reduction was 11 per cent. This was over half way to the End TB Strategy milestone of 20 per cent reduction between 2015 and 2020. Ending the TB epidemic by 2030 is among the health targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).said Dr. Rohit Reddy Pathuri, Consultant Pulmonologist, Century Hospital.Dr. Vishal Kumar Chitikeshi, Consultant Pulmonologist, KIMS Hospitals is of the view that deploying tactics that were successful in tackling Covid-19 pandemic in the fight against tuberculosis could be a great idea.he said.According to Dr. Sudhir Prasad, Consultant Pulmonologist, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, there is constant need to spread awareness about the problem and educate people on how the risk can be reduced.Dr. Aditya Vadan, Consultant Pulmonologist, SLG Hospitals, believes that Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of early diagnosis and treatment in time to ensure cure.he said.Source: IANS