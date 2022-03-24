Let's Make India TB-Free by 2025: President Ram Nath Kovind

On World Tuberculosis Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the TB patients were able to access treatment even during the pandemic due to the National TB Elimination Programs effective deployment of mitigation measures.



"I am happy to note that the National TB Elimination Program was quick to deploy effective mitigation measures and adapted to the changed environment to ensure that the TB patients across the country had access to treatment, despite facing many challenges due to the pandemic," Kovind said in a statement.

