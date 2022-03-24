Breast Cancer Detection Made Instant With Smart Bra

Advertisement

"My beloved mother died of breast cancer in 2017 at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Nigeria because it was diagnosed late," says Bolarinwa, founder of Nextwear Technology, a wearable technology company based in Abuja, Nigeria.Women of different age groups, even teenagers are groaning in the pain of breast cancer. That pushed the need to contribute to the fight against the disease.The result will show if the tumor is benign [harmless] or malignant [harmful]. The smart bra must be worn on the breasts for a maximum of 30 minutes for the result to show. The app also has an interface for the result to be transmitted to a doctor.Women could use this device safely from the comfort of their homes to check their breasts regularly. If breast cancer is detected earlier, the death rate will be less.The inventor hopes the device will be ready to market in July this year, after a four-year journey. The engineer and her team started work on the design in 2018 and by February 2020 had come up with their prototype. Since then, the company has developed ten more.They conducted a local trial and got about 70% accuracy. Now, they are working towards 95-97% accuracy.The invention has received the approval of Nigeria's Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Communications and DigitalEconomy, and the Communications Commission.The invention team will consider affordability when the smart bra is finally produced for the market, but delays in getting raw materials shipped from overseas and a lack of funding have been a challenge.Source: Medindia