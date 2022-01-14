Tuberculosis Vaccine may Assist Future COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Advertisement

Researchers from UH, Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul, and Rice University implemented a large-scale computational screening to identify potential targets with biochemical similarities between the two illnesses.The research findings are published in the journalT cell lymphocytes develop from stem cells and help protect the body from infection. T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 are vital for helping resolve viral infections and protecting against reinfection by providing long-lasting immunity.. HLAs are receptors that display these peptides to the immune system.They screened over 13.5 million possible cross-reactive peptide pairs from BCG and SARS-CoV-2. The analysis produced a large dataset of cross-reactive clusters, which ultimately led to the identification of 40 peptide pairs with potential cross-reactivity with BCG peptides.The top 40 list includes SARS-CoV-2-derived peptides GEAANFCAL, GEVITFDNL, and FIAGLIAIV which have been independently shown to induce T cell response, Interferon Gamma (INF-γ) production, and lymphocyte proliferation in COVID-19 patients..In addition, multiple peptides from our top 40 list have been reported to induce T cell activation in recent studies analyzing aspects of cellular immunity in COVID-19 patients.The development of peptide-based vaccines targeting coronaviruses and presenting cross-reactivity with existing pools of memory T cells could be an interesting strategy to complement and extend the protection conferred by existing COVID-19 vaccines.Source: Medindia