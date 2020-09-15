World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2020: Lymphoma Patients Highly Vulnerable to COVID

Lymphoma patients who have low immunity levels are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and even falling victim to the deadly virus, say doctors.



No study has precisely pinpointed the exact negative impact of the COVID-19 virus on lymphoma patients, but it is broadly accepted that they are among high-risk groups.

‘Lymphoma patients should take additional precautions to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 as they have a compromised immune system.’





"Immune system of an individual weakens when they are put through immunotherapy or radiation therapy or chemotherapy, and increases the risk of patients undergoing these treatments to get infected with COVID-19 virus. Even patients who are not taking active cancer treatment must stay careful as the effects of past therapy are usually long-lasting," stated Dr. Bhanu Prakash, Consultant Medical, haemato-oncology, Medicover Hospitals.



"Lymphoma patients should take additional precautions to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. In addition to general preventive measures like avoiding non-essential travel, keeping away from crowded places, boosting the immune system by keeping stress levels low, doing moderate physical exercise, getting adequate sleep, and consuming nutritious food will help. Treatment for some lymphoma patients is a continuous process. Hence, assuring they are up under additional precautions is the only way to protect them in these difficult times," stated Dr. P. Avanthi, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Continental Hospitals.



The experts say that family members and caregivers of people with lymphoma should take suitable precautions and take extra care to avoid bringing novel coronavirus into the home. They should regularly monitor patients and stock medicines and other essential supplies that can last for several weeks. Storing extra non-perishable food can help reduce trips to the grocery store.



On the occasion of World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2020, the focus is on means to protect those who are at infection risk, and its adverse effects, report medical experts.