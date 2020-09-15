by Iswarya on  September 15, 2020 at 11:39 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2020: Lymphoma Patients Highly Vulnerable to COVID
Lymphoma patients who have low immunity levels are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and even falling victim to the deadly virus, say doctors.

No study has precisely pinpointed the exact negative impact of the COVID-19 virus on lymphoma patients, but it is broadly accepted that they are among high-risk groups.

On the occasion of World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2020, the focus is on means to protect those who are at infection risk, and its adverse effects, report medical experts.


Patients who are undergoing cancer treatment have a compromised immune system, making them more vulnerable to infections, including that of the novel coronavirus. And those with hematological malignancies like acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myeloma, and lymphoma may be especially vulnerable as these cancers weaken the immune system.

"Immune system of an individual weakens when they are put through immunotherapy or radiation therapy or chemotherapy, and increases the risk of patients undergoing these treatments to get infected with COVID-19 virus. Even patients who are not taking active cancer treatment must stay careful as the effects of past therapy are usually long-lasting," stated Dr. Bhanu Prakash, Consultant Medical, haemato-oncology, Medicover Hospitals.

"Lymphoma patients should take additional precautions to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. In addition to general preventive measures like avoiding non-essential travel, keeping away from crowded places, boosting the immune system by keeping stress levels low, doing moderate physical exercise, getting adequate sleep, and consuming nutritious food will help. Treatment for some lymphoma patients is a continuous process. Hence, assuring they are up under additional precautions is the only way to protect them in these difficult times," stated Dr. P. Avanthi, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Continental Hospitals.

The experts say that family members and caregivers of people with lymphoma should take suitable precautions and take extra care to avoid bringing novel coronavirus into the home. They should regularly monitor patients and stock medicines and other essential supplies that can last for several weeks. Storing extra non-perishable food can help reduce trips to the grocery store.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Burkitt’s Lymphoma
Burkitt's lymphoma is a rare type of non-hodgkin's lymphoma that commonly affects children. It usually begins in the abdominal region.
READ MORE
Follicular Lymphoma
Follicular lymphoma is a slow growing cancer of the lymph nodes. It is the most common form of slow growing B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
READ MORE
Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.
READ MORE
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.
READ MORE
AIDS-HIV-Cancer
AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.
READ MORE
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.
READ MORE
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Chronic Lymphocytic LeukemiaAIDS-HIV-CancerBone Marrow TransplantationNeck Cracking