COVID-19 Will Likely Become Seasonal Virus, but Not Yet

Once herd immunity is achieved, the novel coronavirus might follow suit and become a seasonal virus in many countries with temperate climates, but until that time, COVID-19 will remain to spread across the seasons, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.



These conclusions highlight the supreme importance of public health measures required just now to control the virus.

‘When a significant part of the population becomes immune to the novel coronavirus and achieves herd immunity, the effective transmission of the virus may decline substantially, making it more prone to seasonal fluctuations. ’





In comparison to other respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19 has a higher transmission rate, at least partially due to circulation in a widely immunologically naive population.



This means that unlike the other respiratory viruses and flu, the factors governing the seasonality of viruses cannot yet stop the COVID-19 spread in the summer months. But, once herd immunity is achieved through natural infections and vaccinations, the rate of transmission should drop substantially, making the COVID virus more susceptible to seasonal factors.



There may be multiple waves of COVID-19 before herd immunity is achieved, states collaborating author Dr. Hadi Yassine, of Qatar University in Doha.

Dr. Hassan Zaraket, the senior author of the study from the American University of Beirut in Lebanon, cautions that "COVID-19 is here to stay until herd immunity is achieved. Hence, the public will need to learn to live with it and continue following the best prevention measures, including wearing of masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, and avoidance of gatherings."