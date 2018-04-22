medindia
World Immunisation Week: Nations Must Ensure Vaccines Reach 90% Population

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 22, 2018 at 12:36 AM Drug News
All member countries must ensure covering 90 per cent of the population each time and listed ways to achieve the target, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).
World Immunisation Week: Nations Must Ensure Vaccines Reach 90% Population

Doing so will save countless lives, achieve herd immunity against vaccine-preventable diseases and ensure newly introduced vaccines have optimal impact, she said, adding it was imperative that every child, adolescent and pregnant woman receives the vaccines.

"There are several ways to achieve this target. First, each member country should make immunization a national priority and secure sustained, high-level political commitment to strengthening national immunization programmes," said Khetrapal Singh.

Among the other ways, she suggested individuals and communities should appreciate the value of vaccines and see it as both their right and responsibility and sustainable financing models should be developed to support national immunization programmes.

She added that member countries should increase their research capacity, with particular focus on increasing coverage and equity and evaluating the effectiveness of different delivery, supply and communication strategies.

On achievements, she said: "Region-wide progress has been substantial. At present, seven member countries' routine immunization programmes have achieved more than 90 per cent coverage with three doses of the basic diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine."

Alongside routine immunization strengthening, supplementary immunization activities play an important role, she said.

Over the past 14 months, 113 million children received the measles and rubella vaccine as part of mass campaigns in Bangladesh, India and Indonesia. These vaccines will have life-changing impact for each one of those children.

Source: IANS
