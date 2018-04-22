medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Arthritis: Which Pain Medication is Safest?

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 22, 2018 at 12:30 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients with arthritis taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in combination with esomeprazole (stomach acid-reducing medicine) had infrequent gastrointestinal side effects, reported study published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. Co-prescribed with esomeprazole, celecoxib had better overall gastrointestinal safety than ibuprofen or naproxen.
Arthritis: Which Pain Medication is Safest?
Arthritis: Which Pain Medication is Safest?

NSAIDs are often used to treat pain and joint inflammation in people with arthritis, but they can cause damage to the intestinal tract including ulcers and bleeding from the stomach or intestine.

In this study, 24,000 arthritis patients were treated with one of three NSAIDs--celecoxib, naproxen, or ibuprofen--in addition to esomeprazole. Over an average follow-up of nearly 2 years on treatment, serious gastrointestinal tract problems occurred in approximately 3 per 1000 patients on celecoxib and approximately 7 per 1000 on ibuprofen or naproxen.

"Another reassuring finding was that patients who also needed to take aspirin (for preventing heart attacks and strokes) had only slightly more gastrointestinal problems than those who took only the arthritis medications," said lead author Prof. Neville Yeomans, of the University of Melbourne, in Australia.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Septic Arthritis

Septic Arthritis

Septic Arthritis or Infectious Arthritis is infection of a joint due to bacteria or other organisms. Causes, symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, treatment of septic arthritis are explained in detail.

Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis or Stomach Flu or Gastric flu is highly contagious and infectious inflammation of stomach, small and large intestines that causes diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abdominal cramps.

Quiz on Painkillers

Quiz on Painkillers

The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and ...

Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. This medication decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. ...

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Healthy Living Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...