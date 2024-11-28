About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
FDA Approves Obe-cel CAR T Therapy for Relapsed B-cell ALL

by Swethapriya Sampath on Nov 28 2024 2:27 PM

Obe-cel, a CAR T cell therapy, approved by the FDA for treating relapsed B-cell ALL, shows strong efficacy and minimal toxicity.

Novel anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel) for patients with relapsed or refractory CD19-positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) showed long-term efficacy (1 Trusted Source
Novel CAR T cell therapy obe-cel demonstrates high response rates in adult patients with advanced B-cell ALL

Go to source).
It had high response rates and most did not need a subsequent stem cell transplant (SCT), according to results from the Phase Ib/II FELIX trial co-led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.


FDA Approves Obe-Cel for B-Cell ALL

The study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed a 76.6% response rate and 55.3% complete remission rate in 127 evaluable patients. The median event-free survival (EFS) was 11.9 months, and the EFS rates at six and 12 months were 65.4% and 49.5%, respectively. The median overall survival (OS) for infused patients was 15.6 months. At six and 12 months, the estimated OS rates were 80.3% and 61.1%, respectively.

Patients with B-cell ALL had limited treatment options. So a strong persistence of CAR T cells can make obe-cel the standard treatment with minimal immunotoxicity. Based on these data, the Food and Drug Administration approved obe-cel for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL in adult patients in Nov. 2024. Additional findings from the study will be presented on Dec. 9 at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting by Elias Jabbour, M.D., professor of Leukemia and the study’s U.S. lead investigator.

The global, multi-center FELIX trial treated 127 adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL. Before receiving obe-cel, trial participants had lymphodepletion – an important step to eliminate existing T cells and create a blank slate for CAR T cell therapy – followed by obe-cel infusion in split doses on days one and 10. The median age of trial participants was 47 years and 52% were male. Patients were 74% white, 12.6% Asian, 1.6% Black, and 11.8% unknown.


Low Side Effects in Obe-Cel Therapy

Toxicities were mostly limited to patients with high bone marrow burden. Patients experienced a low grade of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity, which are associated with CAR T cell therapies. Three patients experienced CRS symptoms of grade 3 or higher, and nine patients experienced immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome of grade 3 or higher. Observed side effects were consistent with previous studies, and no new adverse effects were identified.

Among the 99 patients who responded to obe-cel, only 18 went on to receive an SCT while in remission at a median of 101 days after their infusion. Researchers observed no difference in EFS and OS between patients who received an SCT and those who did not, suggesting a durable response from obe-cel therapy.


Better Outcomes in High-Risk B-Cell ALL

The trial also demonstrated significant clearance of minimal residual disease (MRD) following obe-cel treatment. In patients with blood cancers, MRD refers to a small number of cancer cells remaining after treatment that have the potential to cause relapse.

In the study, 68 high-risk patients – defined as those with bone marrow blasts greater than 5% before lymphodepletion – achieved complete remission. In this group, 62 patients had MRD data available, and 58 patients were MRD-negative after obe-cel infusion.

In the upcoming ASH presentation, Jabbour will highlight the correlation between the depth of MRD-negative remission and clinical outcomes in patients treated with obe-cel. Before lymphodepletion, researchers evaluated patient bone marrow samples by next-generation sequencing (NGS). The findings indicate lower levels of MRD were associated with a stronger response, including higher EFS and OS rates, Jabbour explained.

Reference:
  1. Novel CAR T cell therapy obe-cel demonstrates high response rates in adult patients with advanced B-cell ALL - (https://www.mdanderson.org/newsroom/novel-car-t-cell-therapy-obe-cel-demonstrates-high-response-rates-in-adult-patients-with-advanced-B-cell-ALL.h00-159702279.html)


Source-Eurekalert
