medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Pediatric Cancer Center Care Improves Survival of Adolescent Leukemic Patients

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 21, 2018 at 7:38 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A pediatric cancer center treatment gives adolescents and young adults with acute leukemia a higher shot at survival compared to receiving treatment at an adult center, according to a new study.
Pediatric Cancer Center Care Improves Survival of Adolescent Leukemic Patients
Pediatric Cancer Center Care Improves Survival of Adolescent Leukemic Patients

The study, published in Blood Advances, a journal of the American Society of Hematology, also suggests that treatment at a center affiliated with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) improves overall survival.

Background: Evidence suggests that adolescents and young adults (AYA) with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) fare better when treated with pediatric protocols, which are not uniformly used in adult cancer centers. This study was designed to provide a real-world understanding of the location of care and front-line regimens administered to newly diagnosed AYAs with ALL.

Study methods: Researchers reviewed California Cancer Registry data from 2004-2014 and identified 1,473 newly diagnosed ALL patients ages 15-39. They then designated the patients' center of care as either pediatric or adult, noting whether the facility was affiliated with the NCI, and assessed overall survival based on treatment setting.

Results: 475 of 1,473 (32%) AYA patients with ALL received care in a pediatric setting; 422 (89%) of these patients received front-line ALL therapy at NCI-designated cancer centers. Among the 998 patients treated in an adult setting, only 406 (28%) received care in an NCI-designated center. Treatment in a pediatric setting was independently associated with a significantly higher overall survival compared to treatment in an adult setting (hazard ratio=.53), as was treatment in an NCI-designated center (hazard ratio=.80).

"Physicians and treatment teams in pediatric and NCI-designated cancer settings may be more experienced in caring for acute lymphocytic leukemia in adolescents and young adults, and this may in part may explain why we are seeing better outcomes in these centers," said lead author Lori Muffly, MD, of Stanford University Department of Medicine.

Study authors note that ALL treatment guidelines were updated in recent years to recommend the treatment of AYA patients with pediatric protocols. Although the authors found that only a minority of AYAs treated in adult cancer centers received these types of protocols during the time period studied, survival of AYA patients with ALL treated in adult cancer centers is expected to improve as more adult cancer centers update their practice to use these protocols since the 2014 data cutoff.

Conclusion: This study suggests that referral of newly diagnosed AYA patients with ALL to pediatric and NCI-designated centers should be strongly considered.

Additional Notes: Findings from this study were presented during an oral presentation at the 59th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in Atlanta.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the 'good cancers'.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Leukemia

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Childhood Cancer

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis

Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis

Pyloric stenosis in a child is narrowing of the pylorus due to which the milk cannot pass into the small intestine.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Teenage Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Childhood Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...