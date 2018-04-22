medindia
Simple Blood Test Could Replace Painful Bone Biopsy

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 22, 2018 at 12:39 AM
The new chip-based blood test vastly improves testing performance and accuracy over previous chips for multiple myeloma, said researchers. The findings of the study have been published in the journal Integrative Biology.
Simple Blood Test Could Replace Painful Bone Biopsy

The diagnosis and treatment of multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting plasma cells, traditionally forces patients to suffer through a painful bone biopsy.

During that procedure, doctors insert a bone-biopsy needle through an incision to get a bone marrow sample -- or make a larger incision and remove a section of bone via surgery.

Bone biopsies are used to guide treatment of certain other cancers, such as many types of leukemia.

This test will be able to help clinicians determine the stage of the disease, what type of drug will best treat the disease and monitor for signs of recurrence if the disease goes into remission, the researchers said.

"For the last 10 years, we've been developing a blood-based test for a variety of cancer diseases -- one of them is multiple myeloma," said Steven Soper, Professor at University of Kansas in the US.

"We'll be able to eliminate the need for bone-marrow biopsies and allow the clinician to determine the best way to treat the disease using a blood draw," Soper added.

Soper said that previous plastic chips to test for multiple myeloma had shortcomings, such as picking up regular blood cells instead of multiple myeloma cells in the blood.

High levels of circulating multiple myeloma cells are linked with more aggressive disease and worse outcomes, so a sensitive test is vital for assessing the state of the disease in a patient and devising the most effective therapy.

"What's really nice is we can produce these chips for a couple of dollars per chip, which makes it really appropriate for testing in a clinical setting," Soper said.

The new test for multiple myeloma developed by the team will be brought to market by BioFluidica, a San Diego-based company.

"Patients will soon be benefiting from this technology," Soper said.

Source: IANS
