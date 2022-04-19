World Hemophilia Day 2022 Conference

Advertisement

. The more we engage on this day, the greater will be the opportunity for the Hemophilia Community to advance its cause.The Health Ministry is providing complete support to HFI in pursuit of comprehensive Hemophilia care. It has come a long way but has a long way ahead. There are certain hurdles like our identification is low. Huge lack of procurement. Uneven distribution. Procurement possesses, which can be addressed by having a good hemophilia policy at the state and central level.Remarkably, the integration of the Hemophilia Federation (India) with the Health Ministry in the last four programs was highly successful as Hemophilia could receive recognition.The federation has been raising the voice of the Hemophilia Community for 39 years since its inception in 1983. Through this initiative, it aims to engage with the Health Ministry and other stakeholders concerning creating awareness, finding executable solutions and promoting comprehensive care for Hemophilia patients at local, regional, and national levels.The "Initiative on Hemophilia Care VI Conference" held focussed discussions on New Treatment options in Hemophilia, the Role of WFH- Humanitarian Aid, Access to Optimal Care, State Specific Discussions on procurement, and comprehensive care, and Conundrums in Hemophilia Care in India led by thought leaders.In addition, prominent doctors, hematologists, physiotherapists, and hemophilia caregivers from various medical colleges & hospitals in the country are also participating.The event was supported by leading pharmaceutical companies - Pfizer, Roche, Novo Nordisk India Pvt. Ltd., and Grifols.Source: Medindia