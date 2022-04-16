World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress

World Hemophilia Day is an international awareness day that celebrates the lives of those living with hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. It is observed on 17th of April every year and coincides with the birthday of Frank Schnabel, the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), as a mark of respect for his untiring efforts in this area. Notably, he was born with severe hemophilia A.



This international event is meant for enlightening and educating the public, as well as motivating policymakers, public health officials, corporates, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), scientists, and healthcare professionals to do their part to improve the lives of people suffering from hemophilia.