World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress

The 2022 Theme for World Hemophilia Day

Need for the Government to Take Part

Hemophilia — The Basics

Hemophilia Transmission

Ways to Celebrate World Hemophilia Day

Use the following hashtags on social media to start or join the conversation by WFH

#WorldHemophiliaDay

#WHD2022

#LightItUpRed

Change your profile picture and Light It Up Red

Download the World Hemophilia Day Facebook banner or Facebook frame and light yourself up red!

Wear something red at home and post a selfie on social media

Challenge your coworkers or schoolmates to post a picture of themselves wearing red for the day—or post a picture collage of everyone in your organization wearing red!

Post pictures of landmarks you see lit up in red on social media

Spread the word

Share this year's World Hemophilia Day website

website Like, share, and retweet WFH Hemophilia Day-related posts on social media

on social media Share the World Hemophilia Day official posterShare our World Hemophilia Day resources on your website or through social mediaUse the letter from WFH (available in three languages) to contact a local landmark and ask if they can Light it up Red.

Campaign Materials: You can download posters, banners, sliders, e-mail signatures, logos, and so on that can be translated and modified to fit your campaign needs. Originally, it is written in three languages: English, French, and Spanish.

Hemophilia



Go to source ).

Spread Awareness: Even in these hard times, there is still much we can do to spread awareness. For example, we can take to social media like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and use hashtags like #AccessForAll, #Hemophilia, #WHD2022, #Closethegap, or #HearTheirVoices to spread the word far and wide.

World Hemophilia Day â€" Reaching Out



Go to source ).

Share your Story: You can share your story about how you or anyone who you know has suffered from inherited bleeding disorders, and read the stories of other people in this global community. In fact, the official World Hemophilia Day website (www.worldhemophiliaday.org) has an option to do just that.

Hemophilia



Go to source ).

Light It Up "Red": Since red signifies the color of blood, so wearing red-colored apparels and accessories can be an ideal way to show solidarity for people suffering from hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders.

Since red signifies the color of blood, so wearing red-colored apparels and accessories can be an ideal way to show solidarity for people suffering from hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. Donate: Everyone can chip in to donate whatever they can to raise funds for bringing a smile to the faces of innocent, deprived children who suffer silently from the dreadful disease

Health Tips to Prevent Hemophilia

Getting a thorough annual check-up from a specialized clinical lab will detect any problems at an early stage so that timely preventive measures can be taken

Getting vaccinated against Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B is an effective preventive strategy

Bleeding should be treated quickly, adequately, and in a timely manner

Exercising and maintaining healthy body weight is important for protecting the joints, especially the knee joints

Getting tested for blood-borne pathogens regularly may be effective as a preventive measure

Hemophilia — Few Facts and Figures

Hemophilia is present across all races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic groups

Hemophilia affects 1 in 10,000 people worldwide

Hemophilia occurs in 1 in 6,000 to 10,000 males worldwide

There are two types of hemophilia - hemophilia A (classical) and hemophilia B (Christmas disease)

1 in 6,000 males have hemophilia A

1 in 25,000 to 30,000 males have hemophilia B

A total of 75% to 80% percent of people with a blood disorder don't know that they have it

Average age of diagnosis of hemophilia in children ranges between 1 month (severe disease) to 36 months (mild disease)

There is currently no cure for hemophilia. The key treatment for hemophilia involves replacing the clotting factor the patient needs administered through a tube in the vein.

Two-thirds of children having hemophilia are born to families with a history of the disease

One-third of children with a mutation are born to families without a history of the disease

