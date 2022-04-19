About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Liver Day 2022 - Dos and Don’ts to Maintain a Healthy Liver

by Dr Jayashree on April 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM
Font : A-A+

World Liver Day 2022 - Dos and Don’ts to Maintain a Healthy Liver

World liver day is observed on April 19 every year to raise awareness about the role of the liver in the overall health of the body and to make people more enlightened about liver diseases.

On World Liver Day 2022, here's a look at the Dos and Don'ts when it comes to maintaining a healthy liver.

Advertisement


Do's for Healthy Liver

:

Consume a good amount of green and leafy vegetables such as Spinach, Broccoli, Kale, etc. These vegetables help in triggering a natural cleansing process in the body.
Advertisement

Switch to good fats such as those found in walnuts, avocados, and olive oil.

Staying hydrated is one of the golden rules if you want a healthy liver. Water acts as a natural detoxicating agent and will help the liver remove waste from the body.

Increase the proportion of fruits in your diet. Moreover, make sure you have some Vitamin-Crich fruits.

Stay physically active and exercise regularly.

Don'ts of Healthy Liver

:

Avoid processed foods as much as possible since these kinds of food have a high glycaemic index that leads to a fatty liver. In addition, these foods also raise the sugar level in the body.

Avoid saturated and trans fats which are known as bad fats. This also includes fried foods.

Avoid consuming alcohol. Alcohol works as a dehydrating agent and makes it difficult for the liver to get rid of the toxins in the body.

Avoid excess consumption of red meat since these foods make your liver fatty.

Avoid food with high sugar content such as chocolates, candies, and soft drinks.

Ignoring liver health can invite many diseases and lifestyle has a direct effect on the liver. And so pay extra attention to your lifestyle habits for liver health protection.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hepatitis A Liver Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Wilson's Disease Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation
Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation
Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important ......
Liver Failure
Liver Failure
Liver failure occurs when the liver loses its ability to perform its normal functions of ......
World Liver Day : Simple Foods For a Healthy Liver
World Liver Day : Simple Foods For a Healthy Liver
World Liver Day observed on 19 April every year, aims to spread awareness about increasing trend of ...
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease May Up Risk of Various Cancers
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease May Up Risk of Various Cancers
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and also ...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result ...
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is...
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting t...
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. H...
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk ...
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication ...
Wilson's Disease
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before o...

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital Color Blindness Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Daily Calorie Requirements Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug Interaction Checker Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE