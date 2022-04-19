World Liver Day 2022 - Dos and Don’ts to Maintain a Healthy Liver

Advertisement

Don'ts of Healthy Liver

Consume a good amount of green and leafy vegetables such as Spinach, Broccoli, Kale, etc. These vegetables help in triggering a natural cleansing process in the body.Switch to good fats such as those found in walnuts, avocados, and olive oil.Staying hydrated is one of the golden rules if you want a healthy liver. Water acts as a natural detoxicating agent and will help the liver remove waste from the body.Increase the proportion of fruits in your diet. Moreover, make sure you have some Vitamin-Crich fruits.Stay physically active and exercise regularly.Avoid processed foods as much as possible since these kinds of food have a high glycaemic index that leads to a fatty liver. In addition, these foods also raise the sugar level in the body.Avoid saturated and trans fats which are known as bad fats. This also includes fried foods.Avoid consuming alcohol. Alcohol works as a dehydrating agent and makes it difficult for the liver to get rid of the toxins in the body.Avoid excess consumption of red meat since these foods make your liver fatty.Avoid food with high sugar content such as chocolates, candies, and soft drinks.Ignoring liver health can invite many diseases and lifestyle has a direct effect on the liver. And so pay extra attention to your lifestyle habits for liver health protection.Source: Medindia