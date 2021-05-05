World Hand Hygiene Day – Clean Hands Save Lives!

Proper handwashing stands as an effective way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. With the beginning of its global campaign in 2009 that focused on
the World Hygiene Day is thereafter observed annually.
‘Proper cleaning of hands is the key to save lives and prevent the spread of many diseases including COVID-19. World Hand Hygiene Day, observed on 5 May, every year holds a lot of significance this year as we battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. This year with the theme of "achieving hand hygiene at the point of care", aims in bringing improvement in hand hygiene across the world.’
World Hand Hygiene Day
It is reported that many people may not be aware of how to properly wash their hands. Hence amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, World Hand Hygiene Day takes the effort to spread awareness about hand hygiene with WHO slogan 'CLEAN HANDS SAVE LIVES'.
Correct handwashing techniques go a long way in keeping oneself and others around us safe amid the pandemic. The six simple and essential steps for effective hand wash is:
"To limit our risk of contracting germs, it is important to regularly wash and sanitize our hands. This not only helps kill germs but also stops the spread of any potential infection. Practising good hand hygiene is a priority for maintaining overall health and wellness. We come in contact with innumerable surfaces every day. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly after using the restroom, before eating or touching your face with your hands, and before wearing your mask,"
- Step 1: Wet your hands and apply enough liquid soap to create a good lather.
- Step 2: Rub your palms in circular motions - clockwise and anticlockwise
- Step 3: Rub the back of hands and in between fingers
- Step 4: Interlink your fingers and rub well
- Step 5: Clean the thumbs and nails
- Step 6: Most importantly, the entire hand washing time must be at least 20 seconds
says Dr. Sushrutha C K, Ayurveda expert, research & development, The Himalaya Drug Company.
"Hand hygiene makes all the difference".
As the pandemic continues its devastating effect, proper and regular cleaning of hands is the key to save lives and prevent the spread of many diseases including COVID-19.
Source: Medindia