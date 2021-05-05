World Hand Hygiene Day – Clean Hands Save Lives!

World Hand Hygiene Day, observed on 5 May, every year holds a lot of significance this year as we battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. This day is observed to create awareness of the importance of hand hygiene.



The WHO's theme for this year World Hand Hygiene Day 2021 is "achieving hand hygiene at the point of care" and aims in bringing the improvement in hand hygiene across the world. The 2021 theme this year revolves around 3 important factors that include patient, health care workers, and care or treatment involving contact with the patient or surroundings.

World Hand Hygiene Day



It is reported that many people may not be aware of how to properly wash their hands. Hence amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, World Hand Hygiene Day takes the effort to spread awareness about hand hygiene with WHO slogan 'CLEAN HANDS SAVE LIVES'.



Correct handwashing techniques go a long way in keeping oneself and others around us safe amid the pandemic. The six simple and essential steps for effective hand wash is:



Step 1: Wet your hands and apply enough liquid soap to create a good lather.

Step 2: Rub your palms in circular motions - clockwise and anticlockwise

Step 3: Rub the back of hands and in between fingers

Step 4: Interlink your fingers and rub well

Step 5: Clean the thumbs and nails

Clean the thumbs and nails Step 6: Most importantly, the entire hand washing time must be at least 20 seconds "To limit our risk of contracting germs, it is important to regularly wash and sanitize our hands. This not only helps kill germs but also stops the spread of any potential infection. Practising good hand hygiene is a priority for maintaining overall health and wellness. We come in contact with innumerable surfaces every day. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly after using the restroom, before eating or touching your face with your hands, and before wearing your mask," says Dr. Sushrutha C K, Ayurveda expert, research & development, The Himalaya Drug Company.



"Hand hygiene makes all the difference". As the pandemic continues its devastating effect, proper and regular cleaning of hands is the key to save lives and prevent the spread of many diseases including COVID-19.



Proper handwashing stands as an effective way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. With the beginning of its global campaign in 2009 that focused onthe World Hygiene Day is thereafter observed annually.