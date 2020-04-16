by Colleen Fleiss on  April 16, 2020 at 1:51 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Working at Home: Simple Ergonomic Tips Revealed
American Chiropractic Association (ACA) stated that improving posture and ergonomics is a proactive way to take care of your body while working remotely.

"I have received countless calls from people who developed musculoskeletal pain soon after beginning work from home," said ACA member Karen Erickson, DC, who practices in New York City. "Upon careful analysis, we found a common cause: working on a desktop, laptop or cell phone with poor posture or a poor ergonomic set-up."

Dr. Erickson says postural imbalance is one of the most common reasons patients seek help from chiropractors. "Most of us slouch, text constantly, tip our head and hold our telephone to our ear, and sit at the computer all day with our shoulders and neck rounded forward with legs crossed," she explains. "Our bodies are suffering."


To reduce stress on the body, Dr. Erickson offers the following work-at-home suggestions: • Sit in a good chair—even a wooden one—on your sit bones (the bones at the very bottom of your pelvis), with a little arch in your low back. Avoid the slouch, that half-sitting, half-lying position so many use to lounge on the sofa or in bed. If you want to work in bed or on the sofa, sit up on your sit bones.

• When sitting, put both feet on the floor with a right angle at your knees. Avoid crossing legs or tucking in feet. Good posture means the bones carry the weight of your body. Aligning your posture lets your bones do the work, not your muscles. This prevents muscle spasm, pain and inflammation. It can even prevent nerve pain and headaches. • Use a keyboard tray and pull it out over your lap. If you use a laptop, use it as a screen only, placing it at eye level with a stand or a stack of books. Get a remote keyboard to use with a keyboard tray. • To avoid neck pain, keep your screen at eye level whether you use a laptop or monitor. Put books underneath your monitor to raise it or use a stand, if necessary.

• Shoulders should be dropped and relaxed, with elbows hanging down, centered at the seam line of your shirt. Don't use the keyboard with your elbows reaching forward. This could cause isometric spasm in your neck and/or shoulders and arms, leading to pain and inflammation.

• Keep your sternum or breastbone lifted. This keeps your torso, head and shoulders erect. Letting the sternum collapse down will pull the head forward and compresses your torso.

• Avoid forward head position. Keep your head erect, in line with your torso. Keep your screen at eye level. For every inch your head is forward it increases the weight on your upper back and neck by 10 pounds! If you use a cell phone, rest your elbows on your chest and hold the phone at eye level.

• Use a telephone headset so you don't have to crunch your neck when using the phone.

• Remember to take several exercise breaks throughout the day, even if only to empty the dishwasher, put on a load of laundry, climb the stairs a few times, do yoga, get in some planks and squats, dance, or take a short walk.

Don't be surprised if you catch yourself with poor posture several times a day. As your habits change, Dr. Erickson says you'll be able to spot poor posture right away and fix it. "If you catch yourself slumping," she adds, "just chuckle and think, 'I can fix this.' And fix it. Done!" For more information on musculoskeletal health and avoiding injury, visit the American Chiropractic Association's consumer website, HandsDownBetter.org.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Outbreak: Perfect Tips to Balance Work from Home with Kids
For parents who are not used to working from home, balancing work with child care can be a major challenge during the COVID-19 outbreak. Here are a few tips that can help you stay productive when working from home with young kids during coronavirus.
READ MORE
Neck Pain Symptom Evaluation
Neck pain may be due to minor causes like strain and sprain or due to more serious conditions like disc prolapse, cancer or fractures.
READ MORE
Quiz on Back Pain
Do you know your back pain? Take this quiz and find out what type of back pain you may have and how to deal with it. ...
READ MORE
Ergonomics
Ergonomics is a multi disciplinary field that deals with designing for people as they interact with products, systems or processes.
READ MORE
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.
READ MORE
Computer Related Injuries
Computer- related injury (CRI) is a cluster of work-related symptoms in computer users such as Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), Work Related Upper Limb Disorder (WRULD), and Musculoskeletal Disorder (MSD)
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Computer Related InjuriesBack Pain at Workplace: Prevention and ExercisesErgonomics