by Colleen Fleiss on  April 16, 2020 at 1:38 AM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

High Blood Pressure at Night Linked to Memory Problems
People with hypertension (high blood pressure) and reverse dipping were more likely to have small areas in the brain that appear damaged from vascular disease and related memory problems, stated study published in Neurology. Most people's blood pressure goes down during the night, which doctors call "dipping."

"These results add to the mounting evidence that shows the importance of vascular risk factors in contributing to memory problems," said study author Adam M. Brickman, Ph.D., of Columbia University in New York, N.Y. "They also point to the potential impact of preventing high blood pressure through efforts such as maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active and having a healthy diet."

The study involved 435 people with an average age of 59 who were enrolled in a study of aging in Venezuela. Their blood pressure was monitored for 24 hours at home with a device that took their pressure every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes at night. They had brain scans to look for the small areas in the brain that appear damaged from vascular disease, called white matter hyperintensities. They also took tests of their memory and other thinking skills.


A majority of the people, 59%, had high blood pressure, which was defined as a 24-hour average of more than 130/80 mmHg, or were taking medication for high blood pressure. In half the people, the blood pressure dipped at night, in 40% it stayed the same, and in 10% it went up.

The researchers found that after adjusting for age, the people with high blood pressure and reverse dipping had over twice the amount of white matter hyperintensities as the other participants. They had an average of over six cubic centimeters of these white matter changes in the periventricular area of the brain, while the other participants had an average of 2.5 cubic centimeters or less.

Those with high blood pressure and the reverse dipping were also more likely to have had lower scores on a memory test than the other participants. They had average scores of about 33 while the other participants had average scores of about 40. These differences in memory across groups were explained partially by the differences in blood pressure and dipping status.

The study looked at people at one point in time. It does not show that nighttime blood pressure increases cause the white matter changes and memory problems. It only shows the association. "Longer studies that follow people over time will be needed to determine whether these factors do indeed lead to white matter changes and memory problems, although our initial findings are indeed consistent with this hypothesis," Brickman said.

He noted that the study included only middle-aged and older adults, so the results may not apply to people of other ages.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure
Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment.
READ MORE
Quiz on Memory Loss
"Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future." - Elie Wiesel Whether it is a short term memory loss just as Dory in 'Finding Nemo' had or a more permanent one ...
READ MORE
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
READ MORE
Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure
Foods rich in dietary potassium, calcium, anti-oxidants, vitamin C can lower your high blood pressure significantly. Top foods that lower blood pressure are listed.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

High Blood PressureThalassemiaDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideStrokeQuiz on HypertensionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure and Herbs