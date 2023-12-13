Winter's Chill Brings Ear Infection Surge

Advertisement

"Use a heating pad or moist cloth, such as an ice pack or warm compress, to ease ear pain. Don't allow water to accumulate in the ears. Don't use cotton in the ears to protect from wind as doing this can cause swelling in the ear canal. Do not use ear buds. Earbuds can traumatise the ear canal," Dr Shah said. Further the doctors also call for maintaining proper hygiene by washing hands with soap and water; getting a flu vaccine, and to stop smoking, which can irritate the airways. They also suggested wearing ear plugs during bathing and swimming to reduce the risk of ear infections and taking steps to prevent the common cold, flu, and sinusitis."The prevalence of ear infections is often attributed to the structure of the Eustachian tube in young children, which is more horizontal and shorter when compared to adults, setting the stage for bacteria or viruses to enter the middle ear and causing pain," Dr Siddharth Madabhushi, Consultant Neonatologist, Ankura Hospitals, Pune, told IANS."The combination of cold weather and increased indoor activities creates a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Frequent hand washing and proper clothing to keep children warm can go a long way in reducing their susceptibility to ear infections during this time of year," Dr Madabhushi added.Source: IANS