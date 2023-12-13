Winter's Chill Brings Ear Infection Surge

Medical professionals noted an increase in outpatient department (OPD) visits related to ear infections during the winter season. They observed cases of ear infection characterized by itching and swelling across all age groups, primarily attributed to bacterial or viral inflammation induced by the cold weather.
"There has been an increase in the incidence of ear infections across all age groups recently. Because cold weather provides a favourable environment for bacteria and viruses to grow and cause further problems which usually result from bacterial or viral inflammation and harm the ears," Dr Sanjeev Dang, ENT surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, told IANS.
"This infection is also seen due to sore throat or respiratory infection, as the Eustachian tube gets blocked. And there is unbearable pain."The symptoms of ear infection include ear pain, headache, tenderness, swelling, abnormal discharge, dizziness and temporary hearing loss. Dr Bhavik Shah, ENT Surgeon from Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai suggested using ear drops. "Take antibiotics, antihistamines, and painkillers after consulting your doctor. Do not take any medicines or use any over-the-counter ear drops without consulting your doctor.
"The prevalence of ear infections is often attributed to the structure of the Eustachian tube in young children, which is more horizontal and shorter when compared to adults, setting the stage for bacteria or viruses to enter the middle ear and causing pain," Dr Siddharth Madabhushi, Consultant Neonatologist, Ankura Hospitals, Pune, told IANS.
"The combination of cold weather and increased indoor activities creates a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Frequent hand washing and proper clothing to keep children warm can go a long way in reducing their susceptibility to ear infections during this time of year," Dr Madabhushi added.
Source: IANS
