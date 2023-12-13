About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Winter's Chill Brings Ear Infection Surge

by Colleen Fleiss on December 13, 2023 at 11:57 PM
Medical professionals noted an increase in outpatient department (OPD) visits related to ear infections during the winter season. They observed cases of ear infection characterized by itching and swelling across all age groups, primarily attributed to bacterial or viral inflammation induced by the cold weather.

"There has been an increase in the incidence of ear infections across all age groups recently. Because cold weather provides a favourable environment for bacteria and viruses to grow and cause further problems which usually result from bacterial or viral inflammation and harm the ears," Dr Sanjeev Dang, ENT surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, told IANS.

Ear Blockage

Ear blockage or clogged ear causes include earwax, infection or inflammation. Treatments include de-congesting the Eustachian tubes and using ear drops.
Advertisement


"This infection is also seen due to sore throat or respiratory infection, as the Eustachian tube gets blocked. And there is unbearable pain."The symptoms of ear infection include ear pain, headache, tenderness, swelling, abnormal discharge, dizziness and temporary hearing loss. Dr Bhavik Shah, ENT Surgeon from Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai suggested using ear drops. "Take antibiotics, antihistamines, and painkillers after consulting your doctor. Do not take any medicines or use any over-the-counter ear drops without consulting your doctor.

"Use a heating pad or moist cloth, such as an ice pack or warm compress, to ease ear pain. Don't allow water to accumulate in the ears. Don't use cotton in the ears to protect from wind as doing this can cause swelling in the ear canal. Do not use ear buds. Earbuds can traumatise the ear canal," Dr Shah said. Further the doctors also call for maintaining proper hygiene by washing hands with soap and water; getting a flu vaccine, and to stop smoking, which can irritate the airways. They also suggested wearing ear plugs during bathing and swimming to reduce the risk of ear infections and taking steps to prevent the common cold, flu, and sinusitis.
Acute Ear Infection

Ear infection is very common in babies and young children. The type of ear discharge depends on the underlying cause.
"The prevalence of ear infections is often attributed to the structure of the Eustachian tube in young children, which is more horizontal and shorter when compared to adults, setting the stage for bacteria or viruses to enter the middle ear and causing pain," Dr Siddharth Madabhushi, Consultant Neonatologist, Ankura Hospitals, Pune, told IANS.

"The combination of cold weather and increased indoor activities creates a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Frequent hand washing and proper clothing to keep children warm can go a long way in reducing their susceptibility to ear infections during this time of year," Dr Madabhushi added.

Source: IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear nose and throat form part of the upper airways and have important functions and are interconnected. Problems in one area can therefore impact the others. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on common ENT disorders.
Gene That Makes Some Susceptible to Middle Ear Infections Discovered

Common variants of the FUT2 gene in Filipinos and South Asians and a rarer variant associated with recurrent middle ear infections in European-American children.
