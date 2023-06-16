About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Limit Earbud Use to Avoid Ear Infections

by Vishnu on June 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM
Font : A-A+

Limit Earbud Use to Avoid Ear Infections

Using earbuds for a long time is making young people get really bad ear infections. Also, listening to loud music through earbuds for a long time can hurt the delicate parts inside the ear.

Prof. Virendra Verma, head of KGMU ENT department said, "Every week, we come across four cases of ear infection in which extended use of earphones is common. The infections increase more during hot and humid weather because of moisture in the environment."

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Acute Ear Infection

Acute Ear Infection


Ear infection is very common in babies and young children. The type of ear discharge depends on the underlying cause.
Advertisement


He added, "Five to six years ago, such cases were rare. Studies have proven that prolonged usage of earphones has increased the prevalence of hearing loss in adolescents and young adults between the ages of 16 and 30."

Risks of Prolonged Ear Canal Closure

Explaining the reasons behind the infection as well as hearing loss, Dr. Rakesh Srivastava, president of the Association of Otolaryngologists of India (AOI) in Lucknow, who sees around seven such cases weekly, said the ear canal needs air just like the rest of our body, and keeping it closed for a long time leads to sweat buildup and infection.

"The mastoid (bone behind the ear) and middle ear may catch infection due to prolonged headphone usage because there are tiny hairs in our ear canal which provides space for fungus and bacteria present in the air to thrive. When we use the canal for a long time, bacterial and fungal infections start to grow," he added.
Otitis Externa / Swimmer

Otitis Externa / Swimmer's Ear Infection


Otitis externa, also commonly referred as Swimmer''s Ear, is an inflammatory condition that affects the external ear canal, which is the passage that connects the eardrum to the outer visible ear.
Advertisement

"To avoid this, we must follow the 60-60 formula, which suggests taking a 10-minute break every 60 minutes of using earbuds, and the volume should not exceed 60 per cent," he suggested.

Former ENT surgeon at Balrampur Hospital, Dr. S.C. Saxena said: "If such infections become frequent, this illness might become resistant to all treatment, affecting the hearing bones and eventually resulting in hearing loss. Therefore, adolescents need to be taught about appropriate listening habits and the risks of excessive use of headphones."

Source: IANS
New Microplasma Treatment to Treat Ear Infections

New Microplasma Treatment to Treat Ear Infections


Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the causative agent for most middle-ear infections. Now, researchers explored the use of microplasma technology in the inactivation and clearance of these disease-causing agents.
Advertisement

Ear Infections can Result in Neurological Complications

Ear Infections can Result in Neurological Complications


Neurological complications, including hearing loss, facial paralysis, meningitis and brain abscess can occur due to improper ear infection treatments, finds a new study.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the ...
Getting the Right Hearing Aid for Adults

Getting the Right Hearing Aid for Adults

Hearing aid fitting is done by a qualified audiologist after measuring various parameters and extent of ...
Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids

Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Otosclerosis

Otosclerosis

Otosclerosis is an abnormal remodeling of bone near the middle ear that can cause hearing impairment. ...

Latest General Health News

Australian Doctors Call for More Investment in Preventative Care

Australian Doctors Call for More Investment in Preventative Care

Increasing the amount of money spent on preventive care would bring positive results and advantages for the economy, say Australian Doctors.
Important Facts About Safe Blood Donation

Important Facts About Safe Blood Donation

Dr. Gautam Wankhede, Director of Medical Affairs at Mylab Discovery Solutions, has provided us with some key facts about safe blood donation. Let's take a look at them.
What Are the Consequences of Celebrities Endorsing Tobacco?

What Are the Consequences of Celebrities Endorsing Tobacco?

In India, youth must be aware of the diseases linked to cigarette smoking and tobacco consumption, causing a form of healthcare emergency.
People Living Close to the Seaside Enjoy Better Health

People Living Close to the Seaside Enjoy Better Health

Direct coastal access may represent a viable route to public health promotion, but the relationships of coastal living are not strongest among lower-income groups.
Over Four Million Gardeners Place Their Hearing in Danger

Over Four Million Gardeners Place Their Hearing in Danger

New research by Tinnitus UK has found that over four million gardeners are putting their hearing capacity at risk this summer without using safety protection.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Limit Earbud Use to Avoid Ear Infections Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests