About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Why Verbal Insults are Like a Slap to the Face?

by Hannah Joy on July 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM
Font : A-A+

Why Verbal Insults are Like a Slap to the Face?

Verbal insults are like receiving a 'mini slap in the face', and the context in which the insult is delivered doesn't matter, reveals a new study.

That is the conclusion of a new paper published in Frontiers in Communication. The researchers used electroencephalography (EEG) and skin conductance recordings to compare the short-term impact of repeated verbal insults to that of repeated positive or neutral evaluations. The results give us a unique opportunity to research the intersection between emotion and language.

In Britain, Insulting Words to be Dropped

In Britain, Insulting Words to be Dropped


In Britain, the crime of 'insulting' someone through words or behaviour, which once led to the arrest of a student for asking a police officer whether his horse was gay, will be dropped.
Advertisement


Humans are a highly social species. We rely on ever-changing cooperation dynamics and interpersonal relations to survive and thrive. Words have a big role in these relations, as they are tools to understand interpersonal behavior. As such, words can hurt, but we know little about how the impact of words comes about as someone processes an insult.

"The exact way in which words can deliver their offensive, emotionally negative payload at the moment these words are being read or heard is not yet well-understood," said corresponding author Dr Marijn Struiksma, of Utrecht University. Because insults pose a threat to our reputation and against our 'self', they provide a unique opportunity to research the interface between language and emotion.
Thai Royal Insult Inmates

Thai Royal Insult Inmates 'pariahs' Illtreated in Prison


The kingdom's royal insult prisoners, locked up for breaking Thailand's most enduring taboo say that they face mistreatment from jail guards and are shunned even by common criminals.
Advertisement

Struiksma continued: "Understanding what an insulting expression does to people as it unfolds, and why, is of considerable importance to psycholinguists interested in how language moves people, but also to others who wish to understand the details of social behavior."

EEG and skin conductance

Struiksma and her colleagues wanted to examine whether processing verbal insults is less sensitive to repetition than compliments and, if so, which cognitive stages are implicated in the adaptation, and which aren't.

"We assume that verbal insults trigger a cascade of rapidly consecutive or overlapping processing effects and that different parts of that cascade might be differently affected by repetition, with some of them rapidly wearing off, and others remaining strongly responsive for a long time," explained Struiksma.

EEG and skin conductance electrodes were applied to 79 female participants. They then read a series of repeated statements that realized three different speech acts: insults (for example, "Linda is horrible"), compliments (for example, "Linda is impressive"), and neutral, factually correct descriptive statements (for example, "Linda is Dutch").

To examine whether the impact of the words depended on who the statement was about, half of the three sets of statements used the participant's name, and the other half used somebody else's. The experiment involved no real interaction between the participants and another human. The participants were told that the statements were being said by three different men.

Mini slaps to the face

The researchers found that even under unnatural conditions — a lab setting, no real human interactions, and statements coming from fictitious people — verbal insults can still "get at you," no matter who the insult is about, and continue to do so even after repetition.

Specifically, the EEG showed an early insult effect in P2 amplitude that was very robust over repetition and did not depend on who the insult was about. P2 is a waveform component of the event-related potential (ERP) measured at the human scalp.

In the setting of the experiment, the insults were perceived as mini slaps to the face, explained Struiksma: "Our study shows that in a psycholinguistic laboratory experiment without real interaction between speakers, insults deliver lexical 'mini slaps in the face', such that the strongly negative evaluative words involved that a participant reads, automatically grab attention during lexical retrieval, regardless of how often that retrieval occurs."

Yet the study only shows the effects of insults in an artificial setting. The participants will have recognized the insults as such, but as decontextualized statements, the actual emotional effects of insults lose power. Studying insults in a real setting remains ethically challenging.

Even so, the results show an increased sensitivity of our brains to negative words compared to positive words. An insult immediately captures our brain's attention, as the emotional meaning of insults is retrieved from long-term memory. The compliments elicited a less strong P2 effect, showing a negativity bias in the amount of attention automatically allocated to negative versus positive interpersonal situations.



Source: Eurekalert
In France, Insulting Your Spouse can Send You to the Slammer

In France, Insulting Your Spouse can Send You to the Slammer


Under a new French law, which has made psychological violence a criminal offence, couples who insult each other can now end up being jailed.
Advertisement

Calorie Counting App Insults You into Losing Weight

Calorie Counting App Insults You into Losing Weight


Brian Mueller, a Pennsylvanian developer, has designed a new 'talking' smartphone app that shames people into counting calories and losing weight through hideous fullscreen ads and tweets.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Donation - Recipients Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Hospital Diaphragmatic Hernia
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close