Breaking Barriers to Accessing Provincial Data on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Canada

by Adeline Dorcas on July 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM
Timely, national-level research addressing evidence gaps in the effectiveness, safety and impact of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine on clinical care is important for guiding public health and clinical decision-making in Canada, suggests a new study.

Roadblocks to accessing data on vaccine effectiveness from provincial health ministries impede researchers' ability to inform a national pandemic response and maintain public trust, according to an analysis in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Access to COVID-19 Vaccination in Canada

Despite recommendations after the SARS outbreak in 2003 to fast-track access to administrative health data to guide pandemic responses, timely access to important data is limited and can limit research abilities.

"Robust COVID-19 clinical data sets, with linkages to patient-level administrative data on vaccination, could be leveraged as clinical trial platforms to prospectively evaluate the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and novel COVID-19 therapies," writes Dr. Andrew McRae, University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine, with coauthors. "Without linkage to provincially held, patient-level vaccination data, the utility of carefully collected national COVID-19 clinical data sets is substantially constrained."
Trials of New Covid-19 Vaccine Begin

Trials of New Covid-19 Vaccine Begin


Human trials will begin this week for Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by researchers at Imperial College London.
In this analysis, authors highlight how health ministries can release data for research while also protecting patients' privacy. Establishing partnerships between provincial data groups and Health Data Research Network to link data, enable timely data transfer and support research into vaccine effectiveness would be a key step.

"The absence of a coordinated, pan-Canadian, secure research environment for interprovincial data linkage and analysis has been highlighted as a shortcoming in Canadian research infrastructure that has limited the timeliness of Canadian research, both before and during the pandemic," the authors write.

Provincial health ministries hold COVID-19 vaccination data, but have been reluctant to share it with researchers, limiting researchers' ability to conduct Canadian vaccine research.

"Making administrative data available to independent researchers presents an important opportunity to validate the effectiveness data for vaccines and build public trust in Canada's public health and vaccination strategy."

Source: Eurekalert
COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women


The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
