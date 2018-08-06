medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Why Should Fat and Sugar be Not Mixed With Diet?

by Rishika Gupta on  June 8, 2018 at 9:31 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nearly 70 percent of the Indian population, mix fat and sugar in their regular diet, which in turn leads to obesity, says a report by The Food Analysts.
Why Should Fat and Sugar be Not Mixed With Diet?
Why Should Fat and Sugar be Not Mixed With Diet?

A study conducted by WhatsApp-based nutrition service concluded that up to 70 percent of Indians mix fats and sugars, regularly as part of their diet. This ever increasing trend has been largely brought about by the growing consumption of fast food items like burgers with cold drinks and pizzas, although processed and heavily refined foods are just as culpable.

The reason for which combinations of fats and sugars are so incredibly unhealthy is the fact that these two compounds are seldom found together in nature, said a statement.

Intramuscular fat is difficult to get rid of because of its hidden nature as it is spread within the muscles of your body. It contributes to insulin resistance, a key cause of Type 2 Diabetes. Increased inflammation, reduced recovery from training, and decreased strength are all side effects of a regular diet of this type, as is hyperphagia -the endearing desire to eat more food.

Studies have also revealed the correlation between the hyperphagic and weight-promoting effects of a sugar-fat diet when compared to a diet that comprises either fats or sugars individually.

It's worth noting that this does not apply to low GI carbs (which are complex in nature) when combined with fats. Low GI carbs do not cause a spike in blood sugar, unlike High GI carbs which are simple in nature. The latter cause a sudden spike of sugar in the blood and thus releasing insulin in a disorganized pattern which creates an environment that deposits fats.

Reflecting on the content of his Company's report, Veer Ramlugon, Founder and CEO of The Food Analysts said: "While many who've read our report are resigned to the idea that India's incidences of lifestyle diseases will only increase given the growing economy and rising wages, I'm very optimistic."

"The problems we see today, while serious, are not insurmountable and educating people about the very basics of nutrition will be a significant tool in fighting unhealthy eating habits, particularly fat-sugar combinations.

"I see this issue as one brought about by a lack of awareness about the basics of nutrition that needs to be addressed...If we're to win the battle against unhealthy eating habits in our country, we first need to know that we're in a fight, to begin with," added Ramlugon.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Consumption of Modified Foods High in Fat and Sugar Alters Gut-Brain Communication

Consumption of Modified Foods High in Fat and Sugar Alters Gut-Brain Communication

Balance in the intestinal microbiota and gut-brain communication in human bodies might be disturbed by the introduction of modified foods high in fat.

Defeat Increases Consumption of Fat and Sugar

Defeat Increases Consumption of Fat and Sugar

On a big football game, fans of the losing team seem to load up on saturated fats and sugars, whereas supporters of the winning team opt for healthier foods.

Nano Complex Dietary Supplement Before Meals Reduces Fat and Sugar Absorption

Nano Complex Dietary Supplement Before Meals Reduces Fat and Sugar Absorption

Taking a nano complex dietary supplement at least half an hour before meals is helpful in reducing the fat and sugar absorption by the body.

New Microdialysis Technique Can Identify Effect of Brown Fat in Obesity Treatment

New Microdialysis Technique Can Identify Effect of Brown Fat in Obesity Treatment

Microdialysis, a new technique to study fat stores in the body, can help to find treatments to tackle obesity. Brown fat that keeps us warm can play a key role in weight loss treatment.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

More News on:

Cholesterol Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness Quiz on Weight Loss Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar puncture is a diagnostic procedure to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...