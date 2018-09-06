medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Canola Oil: Healthy Choice for Diabetic, Obese

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 9, 2018 at 12:10 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Canola oil can benefit people with diabetes and obesity risk, suggest experts.

If you have been stuck with olive or other vegetable oils, it's time to shift to a healthier option: Canola oil.
Canola Oil: Healthy Choice for Diabetic, Obese
Canola Oil: Healthy Choice for Diabetic, Obese

Research has shown that canola oil helps lower blood sugar in people with Type II diabetes.

David Jenkins, head of the St. Michael Hospital's Clinical Nutrition and Risk Factor Modification Centre in Toronto, Canada, conducted the study where one group ate bread made with canola oil and a control group ate normal bread.

The study found that the group that ate bread made up of canola oil experienced lower blood glucose (sugar) levels.

Numerous cooking oils add unwanted weight to our body and make us gain fat. Scientists have found that canola oil helps degrade abdominal fat as Vitamin K and Vitamin E in the oil have the ability to dissolve fat.

Canola oil is also rich in Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids and has potential to reduce the concentration of triglycerides and thus reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. It also helps in brain development, immunity development, and blood pressure regulation.

The concentration of trans fatty acids and saturated fatty acids is very less in canola oil, reducing the risk of coronary heart disease. There is good and bad cholesterol in our body. If bad cholesterol remains high, it may lead to severe and life-threatening health conditions. Monosaturated fats present in the canola oil reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.

Apart from reducing glucose level and belly fat, canola oil also inhibits the growth of cancerous cells as it is rich in anti-oxidants and vitamins. It also reduces the risk of memory loss, mental decline, and Alzheimer's disease. Canola oil found to be a back pain reliever as it is effective in boosting blood circulation.

Canola oil contains the least amount of saturated fat of any common edible oil. With just 7% saturated fat, canola oil is 93% healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat.

Canola oil has high an ideal choice for deep frying because it can be heated to a higher temperature. This results in less oil retention in the fried foods.

So, when thinking of cooking, try putting a little canola oil to the meal. The right information, key choices and a few daily canola oil can go a long way in helping us to maintain a healthy body.

(Gurpreet Singh is Director, Jivo Wellness. Views expressed are personal)

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Is Canola Oil Healthy?

Is Canola Oil Healthy?

Canola oil is a genetically modified rapeseed oil. Compared to saturated oils it reduces abdominal fat and bad cholesterol. It is rich in vitamin E and MUFA.

Canola Oil Helps Reduce Abdominal Fat in Four Weeks

Canola Oil Helps Reduce Abdominal Fat in Four Weeks

Canola oil is a type of rapeseed oil that benefits health. A new study claims that canola oil can reduce abdominal fat when included in the diet for four weeks.

New Insights into the Health Benefits of Canola Oil

New Insights into the Health Benefits of Canola Oil

Many studies link canola oil to good health. Recent study finds using canola oil in household cooking may protect against colon cancer development.

Canola Oil Can Help Cut Down Heart Disease Among Indians

Canola Oil Can Help Cut Down Heart Disease Among Indians

Indians will account for 60% of the heart diseases in the world unless trans and saturated fats usage in curbed. Canola oil would be a good alternative.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

More News on:

Battle of the Bulge Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

8 Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

8 Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...