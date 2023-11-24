About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Red Wine Cause Headache?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM
Why Red Wine Cause Headache?

Flavanol, a natural compound present in red wines can interfere with the proper metabolism of alcohol and result in headache.

This finding was revealed in a study led by researchers at the University of California, Davis, and published in the journal Scientific Reports
Inhibition of ALDH2 by quercetin glucuronide suggests a new hypothesis to explain red wine headaches

Go to source).

Headache After Drinking Red Wine? Flavanol Could be the Reason

Flavanol is called quercetin and it is naturally present in all kinds of fruits and vegetables, including grapes. It's considered a healthy antioxidant and is even available in supplement form. But when metabolized with alcohol, it can be problematic.

"When it gets in your bloodstream, your body converts it to a different form called quercetin glucuronide," said wine chemist and corresponding author Andrew Waterhouse, professor with the UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology. "In that form, it blocks the metabolism of alcohol."

As a result, people can end up accumulating the toxin acetaldehyde, explains lead author Apramita Devi, postdoctoral researcher with the UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology."Acetaldehyde is a well-known toxin, irritant and inflammatory substance," said Devi.
"Researchers know that high levels of acetaldehyde can cause facial flushing, headache, and nausea."The medication disulfiram prescribed to alcoholics to prevent them from drinking causes these same symptoms. Waterhouse said that's because the drug also causes the toxin to build up in the body when normally an enzyme in the body would break it down.

Waterhouse said levels of this flavanol can vary dramatically in red wine."Quercetin is produced by the grapes in response to sunlight," Waterhouse said. "If you grow grapes with the clusters exposed, you get much higher levels of quercetin. In some cases, it can be four to five times higher."

Levels of quercetin can also differ depending on how the wine is made, including skin contact during fermentation, fining processes, and aging. Scientists next aim to compare red wines that contain a lot of quercetin with those that have very little to test their theory about red wine headaches on people.

Reference :
  1. Inhibition of ALDH2 by quercetin glucuronide suggests a new hypothesis to explain red wine headaches - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-46203-y)

Source: IANS
