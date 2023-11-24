Why Red Wine Cause Headache?

Flavanol, a natural compound present in red wines can interfere with the proper metabolism of alcohol and result in headache.



This finding was revealed in a study led by researchers at the University of California, Davis, and published in the journal Scientific Reports (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Inhibition of ALDH2 by quercetin glucuronide suggests a new hypothesis to explain red wine headaches



Go to source).



Headache After Drinking Red Wine? Flavanol Could be the Reason

Flavanol is called quercetin and it is naturally present in all kinds of fruits and vegetables, including grapes. It's considered a healthy antioxidant and is even available in supplement form. But when metabolized with alcohol, it can be problematic.