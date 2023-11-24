About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Healthcare Industry Struggles With Tech Skills Shortage

by Colleen Fleiss on November 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM
Businesses especially the healthcare industry still grapple with a shortage of individuals possessing crucial digital skills even as COVID-19 lockdowns persist.

Challenges in Healthcare Digital Transformation

GlobalData's survey, "Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies in the Healthcare Industry," underscores the scarcity of specific digital talents, with 43% citing this as a primary challenge. Insufficient funding (40%) and organizational silos (36%) also hinder progress, according to surveyed healthcare professionals.

Urte Jakimaviciute, Senior Director of Market Research at GlobalData, highlights the persistent digital skills scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic's arrival. The lack of prior investment in digital skills compounds the issue, and the resolution through training and education takes time. Until this talent gap is bridged, businesses will vie for the limited available resources.

COVID-19 Sparks Major Healthcare Digital Transformation

Rather than being perceived as an obstacle, experts argue that the pandemic has served as a catalyst for digital transformation, especially the healthcare industry.
GlobalData's survey tracker on digital transformation indicates that the shortage of specific digital skills has hindered progress in healthcare's digital transformation since 2020.

The ongoing digital transformation and shifts in workstyles have further accentuated the scarcity of tech-savvy professionals. With increased digitalization and technology adoption, this scarcity is anticipated to amplify. For instance, although AI-based solutions are gaining traction, many healthcare workers lack direct experience with AI technologies.

Beyond merely attracting new talent, upskilling and reskilling current employees could serve as a solution to fill workforce gaps.

The Digital Transformation of Healthcare: Prioritizing Patient Privacy

The pandemic boosted telemedicine and digital tech use. Yet, overlooking cybersecurity in healthcare tech risks patient data privacy.
How Can Digital Transformation Revolutionize Patient Care?

The advent of personalized medicine combined with genomics and bioinformatics, is revolutionizing patient treatment.
Healthcare to Benefit from Digital Transformation, Says Global IT Major Infosys Co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani

Healthcare would one of the big sectors that would benefit from digital transformation, global IT major Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani.
