Healthcare Industry Struggles With Tech Skills Shortage

Businesses especially the healthcare industry still grapple with a shortage of individuals possessing crucial digital skills even as COVID-19 lockdowns persist.
Challenges in Healthcare Digital TransformationGlobalData's survey, "Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies in the Healthcare Industry," underscores the scarcity of specific digital talents, with 43% citing this as a primary challenge. Insufficient funding (40%) and organizational silos (36%) also hinder progress, according to surveyed healthcare professionals.
Urte Jakimaviciute, Senior Director of Market Research at GlobalData, highlights the persistent digital skills scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic's arrival. The lack of prior investment in digital skills compounds the issue, and the resolution through training and education takes time. Until this talent gap is bridged, businesses will vie for the limited available resources.
GlobalData's survey tracker on digital transformation indicates that the shortage of specific digital skills has hindered progress in healthcare's digital transformation since 2020.
The ongoing digital transformation and shifts in workstyles have further accentuated the scarcity of tech-savvy professionals. With increased digitalization and technology adoption, this scarcity is anticipated to amplify. For instance, although AI-based solutions are gaining traction, many healthcare workers lack direct experience with AI technologies.
Beyond merely attracting new talent, upskilling and reskilling current employees could serve as a solution to fill workforce gaps.
