by Colleen Fleiss on  January 31, 2021 at 10:35 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Healthcare to Benefit from Digital Transformation, Says Global IT Major Infosys Co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani
Healthcare would one of the big sectors that would benefit from digital transformation, global IT major Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

"Besides healthcare, education, retail and logistics are other big sectors that will benefit from digital technology," he said in the first annual lecture organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), through virtual platform.

Admitting that solving complexities of the country required diverse skills and experiences, Nilekani called for local strategy and partnerships on priority.


"To bring policy changes, stakeholders should have facts to demonstrate through data a positive network effect on society," he said.

Referring to the lecture's theme on "playing a role in policy, my experiences", Nilekani said policy was all about how to make the country better, create more jobs and better future for the young.

"Policy is something which has positive externalities," he pointed out.

On Aadhaar or the 12-digit Unique Identification Number for every citizen, which he pioneered as the first chairman of the UIDAI over a decade ago, Nilekani said it can play a role in the direct benefit transfer in the power and water sectors too.

"Aadhaar can lead to effective distribution and better delivery mechanism," he said.

"Government schemes like Diksha in the education sector and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) in the healthcare sector had a transformative digital impact as both were well conceptualised," he noted.

As a platform for corporate/public affairs practitioners across the country, the 11-year-old PAFI has been promoting transparent public affairs, advocacy and policy making.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation in Healthcare Services
COVID-19 outbreak is the trigger that will accelerate digitalization in the healthcare sector, reveals GlobalData survey.
READ MORE
The Real Reason Why Old People Don’t Like Digital Technology
Reasons why older people don't like digital technologies have been identified, the fear of making mistakes and wider concerns about their social responsibility are among reasons why older people are rejecting digital technologies.
READ MORE
India Will Create Affordable Healthcare Solutions Using Digital Technology: Expert
A marathon hackathon at the one-day Digital Healthcare Conclave aims to apply mobile, digital and cloud technologies to improve healthcare for the common man.
READ MORE
New Mobile App can Help Reduce Osteoarthritis Pain
Newly developed mobile app can reduce osteoarthritis pain by reminding you to perform a few simple physical exercises daily, and also provide reliable information about this devastating degenerative joint disease.
READ MORE
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.
READ MORE
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and DefinitionsNeck Cracking