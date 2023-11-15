COVID-19 Sparks Major Healthcare Digital Transformation

Globally, 71% of healthcare professionals have indicated that, among various macro events, the COVID-19 pandemic exerted the most significant influence on the digital transformation within the healthcare sector in recent years, according to a survey conducted by GlobalData, a prominent data and analytics company.



Navigating Healthcare Challenges: Insights from Expert

Elton Kwok, Market Research Manager in Pharma at GlobalData, remarks, "Over the past few years, the healthcare industry has faced considerable challenges, ranging from the pandemic to other macro-events such as Brexit, inflation, or geopolitical conflicts. The survey respondents seem to view the pandemic as the event with the most profound impact on the process of digitalization, prompting businesses to adjust their investment strategies and growth projections in response to the disruptions caused by these events."