Medindia
Medindia
COVID-19 Sparks Major Healthcare Digital Transformation

by Colleen Fleiss on November 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM
Globally, 71% of healthcare professionals have indicated that, among various macro events, the COVID-19 pandemic exerted the most significant influence on the digital transformation within the healthcare sector in recent years, according to a survey conducted by GlobalData, a prominent data and analytics company.

Navigating Healthcare Challenges: Insights from Expert

Elton Kwok, Market Research Manager in Pharma at GlobalData, remarks, "Over the past few years, the healthcare industry has faced considerable challenges, ranging from the pandemic to other macro-events such as Brexit, inflation, or geopolitical conflicts. The survey respondents seem to view the pandemic as the event with the most profound impact on the process of digitalization, prompting businesses to adjust their investment strategies and growth projections in response to the disruptions caused by these events."

Telemedicine

Telemedicine refers to the use of information and communication technology to provide health care and information from a distance.
Globally, unprecedented challenges were brought about by the pandemic, encompassing constraints on movement, disruptions in logistics, and diminished business activities for pharmaceutical companies.

Nevertheless, in tandem, the merits and advantages ushered in by emerging technologies have captured heightened interest.

Instances of effective application, such as the proliferation of decentralized or virtual clinical trials, the integration of AI, big data utilization, telemedicine, digital wearables, cloud computing, and the utilization of real-world evidence, are experiencing an upward trend.

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial revolution and finds application in several fields including medicine. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on artificial intelligence
The Digital Transformation of Healthcare: Prioritizing Patient Privacy

The pandemic boosted telemedicine and digital tech use. Yet, overlooking cybersecurity in healthcare tech risks patient data privacy.
How Can Digital Transformation Revolutionize Patient Care?

How Can Digital Transformation Revolutionize Patient Care?


The advent of personalized medicine combined with genomics and bioinformatics, is revolutionizing patient treatment.
