Nano-Probes Uncover Cellular Reactions to Pressure

Researchers have gained insights into cellular responses to external pressure by utilizing a 'nano-poke' on living cells and tracking resulting changes. The study, led by Jun Nakanishi, revealed cells' adaptability to stimuli and potential implications for ailments like diabetes and cancer.



The study, shedding light on intracellular mechanics, was published in Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.

Atomic Force Microscopy: Studying Cell Surfaces and Force Distribution

Using atomic force microscopy, a team led by scientists from Japan's National Institute for Materials Science applied force across cell surfaces. Nanoscale probes measured force distribution across and within cells, with machine learning aiding analysis.