Why Minority Organ Donors Are Needed Now More Than Ever

Boosting organ donation in minority communities can improve transplant compatibility, shorten wait times, and lead to better outcomes for patients in need.
Organ donation represents a profound gesture of kindness and empathy. It has the potential to save lives, restore health, and bring hope to individuals facing severe medical conditions. Donation rates differ among various communities, with particularly low rates in some underrepresented groups. This gap creates a significant chance for people to raise awareness and encourage others to consider this critical decision (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
5 Reasons More Diverse Organ Donors Are Needed
Go to source). Currently, over 106,000 individuals in the U.S. await a life-saving organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). These patients come from diverse backgrounds, but donor participation from these communities remains limited.
Importance of Diversity in Organ Donation"Increasing diversity among organ donors is vital for achieving fairness in transplantation," explains Pooja Budhiraja, M.B.B.S., a nephrologist at Mayo Clinic. "Minority groups often face greater risks of organ failure and experience longer wait times, yet they are underrepresented among donors. Expanding donor diversity can improve compatibility, reduce wait times, and produce better transplant outcomes."
Five Reasons to Expand Organ Donor ParticipationMayo Clinic specialists highlight five key reasons why boosting organ donor participation in all communities can save lives.
1. A single donor can save up to eight lives
One organ donor has the potential to save as many as eight lives by donating vital organs like kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, and intestines. Beyond organs, donors can also enhance numerous lives through tissue and eye donations, helping recipients regain mobility, vision, and recover from injuries or illnesses.
2. Living donation is a safe and effective option
Living donation, such as giving one kidney or part of the liver, offers a life-changing gift and often leads to quicker transplants. Kidney donation is the most frequent type of living-donor transplant. A healthy individual can donate one kidney and still live a full, active life.
3. Age does not restrict organ donation
There is no maximum age for donating organs, eyes, or tissues. While most states require donors to be at least 18 years old to register, eligibility depends on medical condition at the time of donation rather than age alone. Older adults, including those in their 70s and beyond, have successfully donated organs and tissues.
Diseases that can cause organ failure, such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease are more prevalent among African American, Latino, Asian American, and Native American populations. The National Kidney Foundation notes that kidney disease disproportionately impacts these communities.
"Patients from minority groups face many obstacles in accessing transplantation, whether as donors or recipients," says Ty Diwan, M.D., a Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon. "Raising awareness about donation within specific communities will save lives and encourage discussions on improving transplant access for these populations."
5. Better matches can improve transplant success
Organs are not matched based on race or ethnicity, but blood types and tissue markers tend to be more compatible among individuals with shared ancestry. This can lead to improved outcomes when donors and recipients come from similar backgrounds.
"Registering as an organ donor is a straightforward yet powerful action that can save and transform multiple lives. I encourage everyone to learn about donation, discuss it with their families, and take that important step to bring hope and healing," says Dr. Budhiraja.
Reference:
- 5 Reasons More Diverse Organ Donors Are Needed - (https://www.newswise.com/articles/5-reasons-more-diverse-organ-donors-are-needed)
