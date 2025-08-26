Blood Pressure Monitoring May Help Detect Endometriosis

Beyond reproductive signs, women who had endometriosis surgery were found to have neurological effects too.

#Automatic_nerve_system is also impacted by #endometriosis that leads to light-headedness and #low_blood_pressure. Endometriosis is more than a #uterus-only _problem. #reproductive_health #autonomic_nervous_system #bloodpressure #medindia’

Endometriosis Significantly Affects Autonomic Nerve System

Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Test for Detecting Endometriosis

