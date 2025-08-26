Blood Pressure Monitoring May Help Detect Endometriosis

Beyond reproductive signs, women who had endometriosis surgery were found to have neurological effects too.
Women with endometriosis show low blood pressure during physical strain. Endometriosis also influences the autonomic nervous system, which in turn affects body’s blood pressure regulation and sometimes causing dizziness (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Altered Blood Pressure Reflexes in Women With Endometriosis
Go to source). This peculiar pattern of low blood pressure responses has led scientists to regard endometriosis as a systemic disease rather than merely a uterine disorder. These interventions brought about blood pressure test as a non-invasive technique for diagnosing endometriosis.
‘Did You Know?The tissue that is alike the uterine lining, if grows outside the uterus, outside the parts of fallopian tubes, ovaries, or pelvic lining is called endometriosis.
#Automatic_nerve_system is also impacted by #endometriosis that leads to light-headedness and #low_blood_pressure. Endometriosis is more than a #uterus-only _problem. #reproductive_health #autonomic_nervous_system #bloodpressure #medindia’
#Automatic_nerve_system is also impacted by #endometriosis that leads to light-headedness and #low_blood_pressure. Endometriosis is more than a #uterus-only _problem. #reproductive_health #autonomic_nervous_system #bloodpressure #medindia’
Endometriosis works on hormones. Thickening and shedding of uterine lining during the phase of menstrual cycle is triggered by the response to reproductive hormones. In endometriosis condition, the tissue could form lesions, causing chronic pain, heavy bleeding, and infertility.
Endometriosis is generally treated as female reproductive issue. However, around 10% of women in the world experience endometriosis differently. Endometriosis also affects the autonomic nervous system functions such as breathing, digestion, heart rate, and blood pressure, according to researchers in the Penn State Department of Kinesiology.
Women with endometriosis showed lower blood pressure when allowed to submerge their hand in cold water or physical exertion, based a new study published in the journal, Hypertension. This finding is opposite of what researchers expected, i.e., increased blood pressure.
One of the common ways to treat endometriosis is surgery to remove lesions or scarring. But the study found that women who had endometriosis surgery were also affected with neurological alterations such as lower blood pressure.
Advertisement
Endometriosis Significantly Affects Autonomic Nerve SystemThe study was investigated on 21 participants, where 12 were with endometriosis and 9 were without endometriosis. Participants were asked to submerge their right hand in cold water (4°C and 8°C) and they were asked to squeeze a tool that measures grip strength. Scientists continuously monitored their blood pressure heart rate.
When a person experiences stress, like the water or exercise in the experiments, it increases blood pressure in response, like a reflex. The researchers expected that women with endometriosis would experience higher increases in blood pressure. However, the results were opposite.
Advertisement
The decreased blood pressure response among women with endometriosis suggests a reduced neurological response to the stress and may be the cause of light-headedness, which has been previously reported as a symptom of endometriosis, the researchers explained.
“Compared to the crippling pain that endometriosis can cause, the light-headedness associated with a decreased blood-pressure response is trivial,” said Williams, who conducted this research as part of her doctoral studies at Penn State.
“The findings are an example of how endometriosis can lead to symptoms outside of the reproductive system. In addition to light-headedness,” Lacy Alexander, professor of kinesiology at Penn State and coauthor of this study.
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Test for Detecting Endometriosis“Any time women experience a symptom of any kind, they should tell their endometriosis-care provider. A side effect like light-headedness may not seem related to a gynecological condition, but this study demonstrated that it very well could be,” said Alexander, who was Williams’s doctoral adviser and is currently her postdoctoral mentor.
To address low blood pressure, women with endometriosis should drink more water and potentially increase their salt intake, in consultation with their doctor, the researchers said. Doing so may help prevent light-headedness, especially during exertion.
Currently, ultrasounds and MRIs can help doctors identify endometriosis lesions, but the only approved way to diagnose the condition is with surgery.
“These results may point to less invasive methods for diagnosing endometriosis,” Alexander said. Women with endometriosis have predictably lower blood-pressure increases in response to mild stressors, then there may be less invasive tests that would allow women to be diagnosed sooner. Tests like these could be conducted during a routine office visit and potentially prevent years of unnecessary suffering.
Reference:
- Altered Blood Pressure Reflexes in Women With Endometriosis - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.125.25089)
Source-Eurekalert