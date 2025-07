Why Is Anemia Still Haunting CKD Patients?

The Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) anemia market is changing with new drugs, rising cases, and shifting treatment goals.

Hypoxia-Inducible Factor Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitors: A Potential New Treatment for Anemia in Patients With CKD



Did You Know?

By 2034, the Chronic Kidney Disease(CKD) anemia market will hit $5.3B—yet innovation is running thin, and safer options are still in demand. #ckdanemia #nephrology #pharmaupdate #clinicaltrials #medindia ’

America at the Helm: Why the U.S. Leads the Market

CKD anemia market to reach $5.3 billion across 7MM by 2034, forecasts GlobalData



The Old Guard: Are ESAs Still Worth It?

Game Changers: What’s New with HIF-PH Inhibitors?

Innovation Bottleneck: Where’s the Rest of the Pipeline?

What’s Slowing Growth: Patent Loss and Biosimilars

Behind the growing market size lies a deeper story—one of unmet needs, promising innovations, and patients hoping for safer, better treatments. While theis projected to reachby, the real shift is happening in how doctors and patients view care. From decades-old therapies to new-age solutions, the treatment landscape is being reimagined. Let’s dive into what’s driving this change and what still needs to be addressed().The United States commands nearly half the CKD anemia market, thanks to higher drug prices and a larger diagnosed population. By 2034, it’s expected to generate over, holding aacross the 7 major markets. This leadership reflects both demand and the cost dynamics of U.S. healthcare().Erythropoiesis-stimulating agentshave been the gold standard since 1989—but not without concern. While they boost hemoglobin levels and cut down on transfusions, they also carry risks likeand. As we move forward, many experts question whether ESA benefits still outweigh the safety trade-offs.Enter the—a new class of drugs taken orally, offering fresh hope for CKD patients, especially those not on dialysis . These therapies mimic natural oxygen-sensing mechanisms to safelyand. They may offer fewer side effects than ESAs, but long-term trials are still ongoing to confirm safety.Despite a growing patient need, the pipeline of new CKD anemia drugs is surprisingly thin. Aside fromand, there are few promising candidates in late-stage development. Experts say this is a clear sign that investment in safer, more effective therapies is long overdue.A major hurdle for future growth is thefor several key drugs. As biosimilars and generics hit the market, branded medications will likely see declining revenues. While this might lower costs for patients, it could also discourage innovation if companies see smaller returns on investment.Source-GlobalData