Dialysis Patients can be Protected from Severe COVID-19 by Vaccinating

To investigate, researchers conducted a multi-center observational study of patients who were receiving hemodialysis in London and who were being regularly tested for COVID-19 during the period of vaccine roll-out with Pfizer-BioNtech's BNT162b2 and AstraZeneca's AZD1222.COVID-19 infection was identified in 1,323 patients of different ethnicities (Asian/other 30%, Black 38%, and White 32%) including 1,047 (79%) unvaccinated, 86 (7%) post-first-dose, and 190 (14%) post-second-dose vaccination.Most patients who tested positive had a mild course of COVID-19, but 515 (39%) were hospitalized and 172 (13%) died. Older age, diabetes, and immune suppression were associated with greater illness severity.After adjustments,No loss of protection against COVID-19 was seen in patients older than 65 years, or with increasing time since vaccination, and no difference was seen between vaccine types.The study's encouraging results prove the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for patients on dialysis, but there is still much work to be done.While the COVID-19 pandemic is ever-changing, making vaccine studies challenging, it also provides new opportunities to examine vaccine effectiveness from many different angles.Source: Medindia