About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Is Liquid Biopsy the New Way to Spot Cancer Early?

Written by Dr. Bhavani Gunasekaran , Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Avinash Ramani M.Sc, Ph.D ( Bioinformatics) on Jul 10 2025 5:20 PM

New RNA-based blood test detects colorectal cancer early with high precision.

Is Liquid Biopsy the New Way to Spot Cancer Early?
Catching cancer in its earliest stages could soon be as easy as a simple blood draw. Thanks to the University of Chicago, where they have developed a highly sensitive liquid biopsy that analyzes RNA instead of DNA—making early detection faster, more accurate, and non-invasive. This discovery could reshape how we diagnose cancer and save countless lives by spotting it when it’s most treatable(1 Trusted Source
New RNA-based liquid biopsy detects early colorectal cancer with high accuracy

Go to source).

Genetic Testing of Tumor is Recommended for Colorectal Cancer Patients, Says Study
Genetic Testing of Tumor is Recommended for Colorectal Cancer Patients, Says Study
U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer recommends genetic testing of tumors for all newly diagnosed colorectal cancer patients.
Advertisement

Why RNA Is Stealing the Spotlight from DNA

Traditional liquid biopsies look for DNA fragments from tumor cells, but there's often too little of it in early-stage cancer. The new test shifts focus to RNA, a molecule that shows real-time cellular activity. Unlike DNA, RNA reflects what cells are doing, making it a better marker for catching cancer in its earliest stages. This pivot to RNA offers a smarter, more dynamic way to monitor disease(2 Trusted Source
Modifications of microbiome-derived cell-free RNA in plasma discriminates colorectal cancer samples

Go to source).


Advertisement
Quiz on Colon
Quiz on Colon
Are you suffering from a migraine? It is possible that you have an unhealthy bowel. Strange - but true! This quiz is packed with information on the colon. Participate to learn ...

The Secret Power of RNA Modifications

Just counting RNA isn’t enough—it can vary based on how samples are handled. So focus transfers to RNA modifications, tiny chemical changes that stay stable even if RNA levels fluctuate. These changes act like molecular fingerprints, revealing how active a cell or microbe is. This approach gave the test consistent and highly accurate results—even when RNA amounts differed.


About DNA Fingerprinting
About DNA Fingerprinting
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Gut Feeling: How Microbes Help Catch Cancer

This test doesn’t just spot human RNA—it also picks up microbial RNA from the gut microbiome. When a colorectal tumor grows, it changes the environment, reshaping nearby bacteria. These microbes respond by releasing altered RNA into the blood. Since bacteria turn over faster than human cells, their modified RNA can signal cancer much earlier than traditional tests.


Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.

From 50% to 95%: A Giant Leap in Accuracy

Current stool-based DNA or RNA tests are 90% accurate for late-stage cancer but fall below 50% for early detection. This new RNA modification test reached 95% accuracy, even at the earliest stages of colorectal cancer. It’s the first time RNA modifications have been used as a biomarker for cancer—and they may prove to be the most reliable and sensitive yet.

Collaboration, Innovation, and What’s Next

Experts from across the globe—UChicago, Hong Kong, Caltech, NYU, and more—to create a truly innovative test. Supported by major institutions like the NIH and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, this research paves the way for non-invasive, early cancer screening tools. With continued validation, this method could transform cancer diagnostics for millions worldwide.

References:
  1. New RNA-based liquid biopsy detects early colorectal cancer with high accuracy - (https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250708/New-RNA-based-liquid-biopsy-detects-early-colorectal-cancer-with-high-accuracy.aspx)
  2. Modifications of microbiome-derived cell-free RNA in plasma discriminates colorectal cancer samples - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-025-02731-8?utm_source=)


Source-University of Chicago


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional