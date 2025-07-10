Is Liquid Biopsy the New Way to Spot Cancer Early?

New RNA-based blood test detects colorectal cancer early with high precision.
Catching cancer in its earliest stages could soon be as easy as a simple blood draw. Thanks to the University of Chicago, where they have developed a highly sensitive liquid biopsy that analyzes RNA instead of DNA—making early detection faster, more accurate, and non-invasive. This discovery could reshape how we diagnose cancer and save countless lives by spotting it when it’s most treatable(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
New RNA-based liquid biopsy detects early colorectal cancer with high accuracy
‘Did You Know?
This is the first test to use RNA modifications as cancer biomarkers, achieving 95% accuracy in early-stage detection. #medindia #cancerdiagnosis #rna #liquidbiopsy #colorectalcancer ’
Why RNA Is Stealing the Spotlight from DNATraditional liquid biopsies look for DNA fragments from tumor cells, but there's often too little of it in early-stage cancer. The new test shifts focus to RNA, a molecule that shows real-time cellular activity. Unlike DNA, RNA reflects what cells are doing, making it a better marker for catching cancer in its earliest stages. This pivot to RNA offers a smarter, more dynamic way to monitor disease(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Modifications of microbiome-derived cell-free RNA in plasma discriminates colorectal cancer samples
The Secret Power of RNA ModificationsJust counting RNA isn’t enough—it can vary based on how samples are handled. So focus transfers to RNA modifications, tiny chemical changes that stay stable even if RNA levels fluctuate. These changes act like molecular fingerprints, revealing how active a cell or microbe is. This approach gave the test consistent and highly accurate results—even when RNA amounts differed.
Gut Feeling: How Microbes Help Catch CancerThis test doesn’t just spot human RNA—it also picks up microbial RNA from the gut microbiome. When a colorectal tumor grows, it changes the environment, reshaping nearby bacteria. These microbes respond by releasing altered RNA into the blood. Since bacteria turn over faster than human cells, their modified RNA can signal cancer much earlier than traditional tests.
From 50% to 95%: A Giant Leap in AccuracyCurrent stool-based DNA or RNA tests are 90% accurate for late-stage cancer but fall below 50% for early detection. This new RNA modification test reached 95% accuracy, even at the earliest stages of colorectal cancer. It’s the first time RNA modifications have been used as a biomarker for cancer—and they may prove to be the most reliable and sensitive yet.
Collaboration, Innovation, and What’s NextExperts from across the globe—UChicago, Hong Kong, Caltech, NYU, and more—to create a truly innovative test. Supported by major institutions like the NIH and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, this research paves the way for non-invasive, early cancer screening tools. With continued validation, this method could transform cancer diagnostics for millions worldwide.
Source-University of Chicago