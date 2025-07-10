Want a Baby After Kidney Transplant? Is ART the Answer?

Pregnancy through ART is possible after a kidney transplant—but not without some extra risks.

ART raises pregnancy risks in transplant recipients, but live birth and kidney survival rates remain strong. #medindia #kidneyhealth #reproductivehealth #clinicalresearch #womenshealth ’

From Transplant to Test Tube- Why ART Matters Post-Kidney Transplant

Double Risk- What the Study Revealed About Complications

High blood pressure

Deliver via cesarean section

Have preterm births

Babies had lower birth weights

Good News- What’s Not Affected by ART

Who Should Consider ART After a Transplant?

Stable creatinine level

Well-controlled blood pressure

No recent transplant rejection episodes.

A Global Collaboration Behind the Study

