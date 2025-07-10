Want a Baby After Kidney Transplant? Is ART the Answer?

Pregnancy through ART is possible after a kidney transplant—but not without some extra risks.
For many women who receive a kidney transplant, the dream of becoming a mother remains alive—but not without its challenges. Some regain natural fertility, while others turn to assisted reproductive technology (ART)for help conceiving. But what happens when two complex medical journeys—transplant recovery and fertility treatment—intersect?.Dr. Silvi Shah MD, associate professor in the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension in the Department of Internal Medicine,University of Cincinnati led the research in collaboration with the Transplant Pregnancy Registry International (TPRI).sheds new light on the risks, realities, and possibilities for women navigating pregnancy after a kidney transplant using ART. The findings offer much-needed guidance for doctors and hope for families dreaming of parenthood(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pregnancy Outcomes Using Assisted Reproductive Technology in Kidney Transplant Recipients
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
ART raises pregnancy risks in transplant recipients, but live birth and kidney survival rates remain strong. #medindia #kidneyhealth #reproductivehealth #clinicalresearch #womenshealth ’
ART raises pregnancy risks in transplant recipients, but live birth and kidney survival rates remain strong. #medindia #kidneyhealth #reproductivehealth #clinicalresearch #womenshealth ’
Advertisement
From Transplant to Test Tube- Why ART Matters Post-Kidney TransplantChronic kidney disease often makes it difficult for women to conceive. While some regain fertility after a successful transplant, others still face infertility and turn to ART like IVF or IUI. Until now, doctors had little evidence on whether this route was safe. This study fills a big knowledge gap and gives real-world data to help women and doctors make informed choices.
Advertisement
Double Risk- What the Study Revealed About ComplicationsThe research looked at 130 ART pregnancies and compared them to natural conceptions in transplant recipients. Women who used ART were more likely to have
- High blood pressure
- Deliver via cesarean section
- Have preterm births
- Babies had lower birth weights
Good News- What’s Not Affected by ARTDespite the complications, the study brings encouraging news. Women who used ART had no higher risk of miscarriage, birth defects or kidney transplant failure. Live birth rates were similar between ART and natural pregnancies. This means ART can still be a safe and successful option—especially for women with stable kidney function and well-managed health.
Who Should Consider ART After a Transplant?Dr. Shah highlights that ART can be safe if certain health conditions are met. Women should have
- Stable creatinine level
- Well-controlled blood pressure
- No recent transplant rejection episodes.
A Global Collaboration Behind the StudyThis wasn’t just one doctor’s work. The research involved experts from the University of Cincinnati, TPRI, and other top hospitals in the U.S. and beyond. It represents over five decades of data, tracking outcomes from 1968 to 2022. That depth of collaboration makes the findings reliable and relevant—a powerful resource for both patients and healthcare providers.
Reference:
- Pregnancy Outcomes Using Assisted Reproductive Technology in Kidney Transplant Recipients - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40611379/ )
Source-University of Cincinnati