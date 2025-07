Pregnancy through ART is possible after a kidney transplant—but not without some extra risks.

Did You Know?

ART raises pregnancy risks in transplant recipients, but live birth and kidney survival rates remain strong.

From Transplant to Test Tube- Why ART Matters Post-Kidney Transplant

Double Risk- What the Study Revealed About Complications

High blood pressure

Deliver via cesarean section

Have preterm births

Babies had lower birth weights

Good News- What’s Not Affected by ART

Who Should Consider ART After a Transplant?

Stable creatinine level

Well-controlled blood pressure

No recent transplant rejection episodes.

A Global Collaboration Behind the Study

For many women who receive a kidney transplant, the dream of becoming a mother remains alive—but not without its challenges. Some regain natural fertility, while others turn tofor help conceiving. But what happens when two complex medical journeys——intersect?.MD, associate professor in the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension in the Department of Internal Medicine,University of Cincinnati led the research in collaboration with the.sheds new light on the risks, realities, and possibilities for women navigating pregnancy after a kidney transplant using ART. The findings offer much-needed guidance for doctors and hope for families dreaming of parenthood().Chronic kidney disease often makes it difficult for women to conceive. While some regain fertility after a successful transplant, others still faceand turn to ART like IVF or IUI. Until now, doctors had little evidence on whether this route was safe. This study fills a big knowledge gap and gives real-world data to help women and doctors make informed choices.The research looked atand compared them to natural conceptions in transplant recipients. Women who used ART were more likely to haveThese risks don’t mean ART isn’t safe—but they do mean more monitoring is needed.Despite the complications, the study brings encouraging news. Women who used ART had birth defects or. Live birth rates were similar between ART and natural pregnancies. This means ART can still be a—especially for women with stable kidney function and well-managed health.highlights that ART can be safe if certain health conditions are met. Women should haveThis makes preconception counseling essential. With the right medical support, many transplant recipients can safely grow their families.This wasn’t just one doctor’s work. The research involved experts from the University of Cincinnati, TPRI, and other top hospitals in the U.S. and beyond. It represents over, tracking outcomes from. That depth of collaboration makes the findings reliable and relevant—a powerful resource for both patients and healthcare providers.Source-University of Cincinnati