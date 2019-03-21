medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Why Are Skin Diseases Taken So Lightly By People?

by Rishika Gupta on  March 21, 2019 at 10:12 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Even though skin diseases are ranked as the fourth most common cause of human illness, but many people those who are affected by it do not consult a doctor.
Why Are Skin Diseases Taken So Lightly By People?
Why Are Skin Diseases Taken So Lightly By People?

A new Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology study estimates the prevalence of skin diseases outside the typical medical setting.

To include people who never or rarely seek medical aid, the study did not rely on health insurance data, but rather on data collected at the Munich Oktoberfest in Germany. Screening examinations were performed randomly on participating visitors.

Of the 2,701 individuals in the study, at least one skin abnormality was observed in 1,662 of the participants (64.5 percent). The most common diagnoses were actinic keratosis (26.6 percent), rosacea (25.5 percent), and eczema (11.7 percent). Skin diseases increased with age and were more frequent in men (72.3 percent) than in women (58.0 percent). Nearly two-thirds of the affected participants were unaware of their abnormal skin findings.

"Skin diseases might be even more prevalent than previously thought. Considering their significant impact on individual, family, and social life as well as their heavy economic burden caused by inadequate self- or non-physician treatment, the public health importance of skin diseases is underappreciated," said senior author Dr. Alexander Zink, of the Technical University of Munich. "Information and awareness campaigns are needed to better address this neglected issue and to reduce the global burden of skin diseases."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Protect Your Skin from Skin Diseases and Pollution

Mohit Narang who is AVON Skincare expert and a leading Cosmetologist in India, doles out tips that one should follow for good skin.

Do Skin Diseases in Organ Transplant Recipients Differ by Race?

Little is known about how skin conditions affect African-American, Asian and Hispanic transplant recipients.

Painful but Effective Treatment for Skin Diseases

Medications that block both ion channels is effective in reducing pain and inflammation though the procedure discourages patients for further therapy.

Follow These Simple Tips To Keep Skin Diseases At Bay in This Monsoon Season

The risk for fungal infections increases during monsoon season, which can be prevented with simple skin care tips and home remedies.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Disease

Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Skin Disease Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis 

What's New on Medindia

Occupational Asthma

Ayurveda Decoded-Which Type Are You?

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive