About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why Alcohol Should Carry Cancer Risk Label

by Dr. Navapriya S on Jan 11 2025 3:18 PM

Alcohol causes cancer. Yet, unlike tobacco, alcohol bottles carry no cancer warning labels. It’s time for a change.

Why Alcohol Should Carry Cancer Risk Label
In a significant public health move, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, recently issued an advisory emphasizing the need for adding cancer warning labels to alcoholic beverages.
This follows a growing body of evidence linking alcohol consumption to various forms of cancer. The report marks a critical step toward reshaping public perceptions of alcohol’s health hazards and increasing awareness about the risks.

Herbs and Anti-oxidants that Fight Cancer
Herbs and Anti-oxidants that Fight Cancer
Herbs are rich sources of anti-oxidants that help build your immune system. Reach out for your spice rack not only to flavor your food but also to get anti-oxidants that fight cancer.
A Growing Cancer Risk According to Murthy’s report, alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, surpassed only by tobacco use and obesity. “Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States,” Murthy stated.

He highlighted that these cancer-related fatalities outnumber the 13,500 annual alcohol-associated traffic deaths, yet many Americans remain unaware of alcohol’s carcinogenic potential.

William L. Dahut, MD, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, echoed this concern, emphasizing the need for public education. “People must be made aware of the potential impact of alcohol consumption and are met with recommendations on how to reduce their risk,” Dahut said.

Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment
Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment
Can black cardamom treat lung cancer? Yes, black cardamom, commonly used in Indian traditional medicine (Ayurveda), can work wonders in the fight against lung cancer.
The Link Between Alcohol and Cancer Murthy’s advisory identifies wine, beer, and liquor as contributors to seven types of cancer, including:
  • Breast cancer, where at least 16% of cases are linked to alcohol consumption.
  • Mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, colon, and rectum cancers.
The biological mechanisms that connect alcohol consumption to cancer are multifaceted:
  1. Acetaldehyde Formation: When metabolized, alcohol breaks down into acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that damages DNA and increases cancer risk.
  2. Oxidative Stress: Alcohol induces oxidative stress, leading to an imbalance in harmful molecules that damage cells, proteins, and DNA while increasing inflammation.
  3. Hormonal Changes: Alcohol consumption raises hormone levels, such as estrogen, associated with breast cancer.
  4. Cellular Alterations: Alcohol affects cells in the mouth and throat, making them more susceptible to carcinogens.
Beyond Cancer: Additional Health Concerns The harms of alcohol extend beyond cancer. Heavy or binge drinking is linked to liver disease, cardiovascular issues, mental health problems, and an increased risk of injuries. Research that once suggested moderate alcohol might benefit heart health is now being challenged.

Bonnie Qin, PhD, assistant professor of Cancer Epidemiology and Health Outcomes at Rutgers Cancer Institute, pointed to emerging data that suggest even moderate drinking carries risks.

Advertisement
Aspirin Use Prolongs Survival in Head and Neck Cancer
Aspirin Use Prolongs Survival in Head and Neck Cancer
Regular use of common painkiller medicines such as aspirin and ibuprofen can prolong survival in a group of head and neck cancer patients as per the recent study.
“A study presented at the American College of Cardiology conference found that more than one drink per day increases heart disease risk in women,” Qin noted. Current guidelines from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism define moderate drinking as up to two drinks daily for men and one for women.

Strategies to Cut Back on Alcohol For individuals seeking to reduce their alcohol consumption, Tracey Crane, PhD, RDN, co-lead of the Cancer Control Research Program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, offers practical advice:
  1. Track Your Intake and Triggers: Begin by monitoring how much alcohol you drink each week and identify the reasons behind your drinking—whether it’s to relax, socialize, or unwind.
  2. Find Alternatives: Replace drinking with other activities like taking a walk, engaging in hobbies, or spending time with friends in non-alcohol-focused settings.
  3. Set Limits and Seek Support: Enlist a friend or family member as a support buddy and share your goals. Prepare responses for social situations to explain your choice to cut back or abstain.
  4. Professional Help: Contact therapists or join support programs like Alcoholics Anonymous or online alternatives.
Advocates for clearer labeling of alcoholic beverages argue that current alcohol warnings are outdated. Unlike tobacco products, which carry explicit cancer warnings, alcohol containers only warn about general health effects, pregnancy risks, and impaired driving.

Advertisement
New, Promising Treatment for Resistant Breast Cancer
New, Promising Treatment for Resistant Breast Cancer
Lasofoxifene, the osteoporosis drug provides a more effective treatment for people with therapy-resistant ER-positive metastatic breast cancer than fulvestrant.
Health experts believe that cancer-specific labels could reshape public attitudes and consumption patterns. Informative labeling has proven successful in other domains, and applying this strategy to alcohol could lead to more informed choices.

Reference:
  1. Why the U.S. Surgeon General Is Pushing for Cancer Warning Labels on Alcohol - https:www.verywellhealth.com/alcohol-cancer-warning-report-8771149)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education