Traumatic Brain Injury: Risks for Older Adults and Men

Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) in 2021 show higher death rates among men, older adults, and certain ethnic groups, highlighting the need for targeted prevention and healthcare intervention.

Higher TBI Death Risks in Men and Older Adults

TBI Death Statistics of 2021

Older adults (75+) had the highest rates of TBI-related deaths, with unintentional falls being the most common cause in this age group.

Non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native individuals experienced the highest TBI-related death rate (31.5) compared to other racial and ethnic groups.

There were 37,635 TBI-related deaths categorized as unintentional injuries (i.e., motor vehicle crashes, unintentional falls, unintentionally struck by or against an object, and others).

30,801 were categorized as intentional injuries (i.e., all mechanisms of suicide and homicide).

Children aged from birth to 17 years accounted for around 4% of TBI-related deaths (2,977).

