medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

WHO Warns of Massive Global Ebola Outbreak Brewing in Congo

by Iswarya on  September 26, 2018 at 3:29 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ebola outbreak in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) could aggravate quickly because of attacks by armed groups, resistance by the community and the geographic spread of the disease, reports the World Health Organization (WHO).
WHO Warns of Massive Global Ebola Outbreak Brewing in Congo
WHO Warns of Massive Global Ebola Outbreak Brewing in Congo

Nearly the outbreak has killed 100 people out of 150 cases in North Kivu and Ituri region.

Peter Salama, the WHO's head of emergency response told a news conference in Geneva that they are extremely concerned about numerous factors which may be evolving together over the next weeks and months to create a potential perfect storm of Ebola outbreak.

Although the weekly amount of new cases dropped from 40 to 10 approximately in the past few weeks and almost 11,700 people have been vaccinated, larger obstacles remain ahead, said Salama.

A new number of Ebola cases were generating because of "reluctance, refusal and resistance" to accept Ebola vaccination. Few people were escaping into the forest to avoid Ebola follow-up treatment and checkups.

The resistance among people driven by the natural fear of this terrifying disease is being exploited by local politicians who may gather momentum and make it very hard to battle against the last cases of Ebola.

DRC government and the United Nations were severely criticized in social media as neighboring Uganda is posing an imminent threat against Ebola.

"If WHO and its partners had to leave North Kivu we would have serious concerns that this outbreak would not be able to be well controlled in the coming weeks or months," Salama said.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Ebola Virus is Targeted at Different Sites by the Human Immune System

Ebola Virus is Targeted at Different Sites by the Human Immune System

Human immune system's mode of action against the Ebola virus has been discovered. This provides a breakthrough to develop antibody-based therapies that could help treat patients affected by this fatal illness.

Ebola-Related Deaths Fell When Treated With High Dose of Antiviral Drug

Ebola-Related Deaths Fell When Treated With High Dose of Antiviral Drug

High doses of the antiviral drug called favipiravir maybe effective in preventing deaths form Ebola virus infection.

New Formula for Ebola Vaccine Proves Effective

New Formula for Ebola Vaccine Proves Effective

Ebola virus disease vaccine was developed to control the epidemic as the treatment for ebola is restricted.

Congo Fever

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

More News on:

Congo Fever Ebola Virus Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa oleifera has all the essential amino acids, omega oils, vital minerals and vitamins ...

 Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive