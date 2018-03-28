Ebola-Related Deaths Fell When Treated With High Dose of Antiviral Drug

Study Overview

‘High doses of favipiravir extends the survival of non-human primates infected with Ebola virus.’

Study findings

All animals that were not treated died within ten days of infection.

All animals that were treated with 100 mg/kg of favipiravir also died within 10 days of infection.

Forty percent of animals treated with 150 mg/kg of favipiravir were still alive at day 21 of the study.

Sixty percent of animals treated with 180 mg/kg of favipiravir survived to day 21.

Translation into humans

Guedj J, Piorkowski G, Jacquot F, Madelain V, Nguyen THT, Rodallec A, et al., "High doses of antiviral drug may be effective against Ebola", PLoS Medicine 15(3): e1002535. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1002535

Previous studies have indicated that the antiviral drug favipiravir was well tolerated in humans at low doses, however it did not show strong antiviral activity.This study was aimed at studying the tolerance and effectiveness of the same drug to treat Ebola virus infection in non-human primates. The team infected 26 non-human primates with the 2001 Gabon strain of Ebola virus and followed them for 21 days. Half of the animals were treated and the other half was not treated. The treatment regimen began 2 days before infecting the primates with the virus strain, with two daily doses of favipiravir at 100, 150, or 180 mg/kg.Overall, the study concludes that favipiravir inhibited viral replication in a drug concentration-dependent manner with the higher dose effectively inhibiting the virus.This study model cannot be applied to humans as the model is fully lethal and in human patients, treatment initiation often begins days after viral infection. At this stage, the disease symptoms and high levels of viral replication are already present.However, the team is looking forward to the future prospects of the study; "These results, together with previous data collected on tolerance and pharmacokinetics in both non-human primates and humans support the evaluation of high doses of favipiravir for future human intervention in particular for contact cases" the authors say.Source: Medindia