medindia
Children Exposed to Epilepsy Drug in the Womb Show Poorer School Test Results
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Children Exposed to Epilepsy Drug in the Womb Show Poorer School Test Results

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 28, 2018 at 4:59 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Children exposed to epilepsy drug in the womb are more likely to do poorly on school tests.
  • Going-to-be mothers need to be well informed about risks and pros of seizure control and they must be weighed against the cons.
  • Children of mothers who took the anti-epileptic drug sodium valproate were more closely linked to poorer school test results.
Exposure to epilepsy drugs in the womb is linked to poorer performance in school tests among 7-year-olds, according to a new study published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

Epilepsy and Pregnancy

Women with epilepsy are currently advised to continue taking epilepsy drugs even during pregnancy. Taking the seizure controlling drugs can prevent convulsions that can harm both mother and the unborn child.
Children Exposed to Epilepsy Drug in the Womb Show Poorer School Test Results

However, there have been studies that have linked taking epilepsy drugs during pregnancy to neurodevelopmental disorders in children.

Study Overview

The study was aimed to assess the risk to children who had an exposure to anti-epileptic drugs in the womb based on real life circumstances.

Healthcare information was collected from the Secure Anonymous Information Linkage (SAIL) databank and national school test (key stage 1) data to compare the academic performance of 7-year-olds in Wales born to mothers with epilepsy.

Based on the prescription patterns of the mother, the data was divided into five groups: treatment with one drug either carbamazepine, lamotrigine or sodium valproate, a combination of several drugs and no drug treatment (control group).

Study findings

  • Fifty four percent of mothers who were taking anti-epileptic drugs were taking sodium valproate, either in combination with other drugs or alone.
  • Children born to mothers who had been prescribed carbamazepine or lamotrigine, or nothing, performed just as well on school tests as those born to mothers without epilepsy.
  • Children of mothers who took sodium valproate during their pregnancy performed 10.5 to 13 per cent less well on all KSI tests than those in the control group.
  • Children born to mothers who had been prescribed a cocktail of epilepsy drugs performed even worse with their scores 19-22 percent lower than the control group.
The study suggests that going-to-be mothers need to be fully informed of the risks of epilepsy treatment, but these should be weighed against the need for effective seizure control during pregnancy.

However, it is also important to understand that while studies do point toward the risk of cognitive effects in the children of mothers prescribed sodium valproate and multiple drugs, some epilepsies are difficult to treat without these treatment regimens.

Limitations of the study

  • It is a population study (based on a particular group or population of mothers)
  • Influential factors such as mothers' IQ, weight, alcohol consumption, the doses of epilepsy drugs prescribed or intake of folic acid around conception were not taken into consideration.
Reference:
  1. Lacey A S, Pickrell W O,  Thomas R H, Kerr M P,  White C P, Rees M I, "Epilepsy drug exposure in womb linked to significantly poorer school test results", Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry (2018) DOI: 10.1136/jnnp-2017-317515

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Epilepsy During Pregnancy

Epilepsy During Pregnancy

Seizures or epilepsy during pregnancy can be fatal for both the mother and child and needs urgent medical intervention. The reasons are often unknown.

Epilepsy

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

Quiz on Antiepileptic Medications

Quiz on Antiepileptic Medications

Anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) also known as anti-seizure drugs or anticonvulsants are a group of pharmacological agents used in treatment of epileptic seizures. 1 in 7 people with epilepsy could have their seizures completely controlled with the use ...

World's First Epilepsy Treatment Delivers Drug Directly to the Brain

World's First Epilepsy Treatment Delivers Drug Directly to the Brain

Epilepsy trial that delivers the drug directly to the brain reduces side effects like weight gain and fatigue, reveals study from Melbourne.

Convulsions

Convulsions

A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye''s syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Epilepsy Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions Height and Weight-Kids Undescended Testicles Signature Drug Toxicity Varicocele Drugs Banned in India Reye’s Syndrome Convulsions 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal stenosis refers to narrowing of the bony vertebral canal enclosing the spinal cord and its ...

 Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Cystolitholapaxy is a surgical procedure used to treat stones in the urinary bladder. The procedure ...

 Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...