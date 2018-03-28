Children Exposed to Epilepsy Drug in the Womb Show Poorer School Test Results

Highlights:
- Children exposed to epilepsy drug
in the womb are more likely to do poorly on school tests.
- Going-to-be mothers need to be well informed about risks and pros of
seizure control and they must be weighed against the cons.
- Children of mothers who took the
anti-epileptic drug sodium valproate were more closely linked to poorer
school test results.
Exposure to epilepsy drugs in the
womb is linked to poorer performance in school tests among 7-year-olds,
according to a new study published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery &
Psychiatry
.
Epilepsy and Pregnancy
Women with epilepsy
are currently advised to continue taking
epilepsy drugs even during pregnancy. Taking the seizure controlling drugs can
prevent convulsions that can harm both mother and the unborn child.
However, there have been studies
that have linked taking epilepsy drugs during pregnancy to neurodevelopmental
disorders in children.
Study Overview
The study was aimed to assess the
risk to children who had an exposure to anti-epileptic drugs
in the womb based on real
life circumstances.
‘Mothers-to-be need to be fully informed of the risks and effects of seizure treatment, which should be weighed against the need for effective seizure control during pregnancy.’
Healthcare information was collected from the Secure Anonymous
Information Linkage (SAIL) databank and national school test (key stage 1) data
to compare the academic performance of 7-year-olds in Wales born to mothers
with epilepsy
.
Based on the prescription patterns of the mother, the data was divided
into five groups: treatment with one drug either carbamazepine, lamotrigine or
sodium valproate, a combination of several drugs and no drug treatment (control
group).
Study findings
- Fifty four percent of mothers who
were taking anti-epileptic drugs were taking sodium valproate, either in
combination with other drugs or alone.
- Children born to mothers who had
been prescribed carbamazepine or lamotrigine, or nothing, performed
just as well on school tests as those born to mothers without epilepsy.
- Children of mothers who took
sodium valproate during their pregnancy performed 10.5 to 13 per cent less
well on all KSI tests than those in the control group.
- Children born to mothers who had
been prescribed a cocktail of epilepsy drugs performed even worse with
their scores 19-22 percent lower than the control group.
The study suggests that going-to-be mothers
need to be fully informed of the risks of epilepsy treatment, but these should
be weighed against the need for effective seizure control during pregnancy.
However, it is also important to understand that while studies do point
toward the risk of cognitive effects in the children of mothers prescribed
sodium valproate and multiple drugs, some epilepsies are difficult to treat
without these treatment regimens.
Limitations of the
study
Reference:
- It is a population study (based on
a particular group or population of mothers)
- Influential factors such as
mothers' IQ, weight, alcohol consumption, the doses of epilepsy drugs
prescribed or intake of folic acid around conception were not taken into
consideration.
- Lacey A S, Pickrell W O, Thomas R H, Kerr M P, White C P, Rees M I, "Epilepsy drug exposure in womb linked to significantly poorer school test results", Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry (2018) DOI: 10.1136/jnnp-2017-317515
Source: Medindia