medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Molecular Channel That Controls Blood Pressure Discovered

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 26, 2018 at 3:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Molecular channel that controls blood pressure has been identified, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal eLife.
Molecular Channel That Controls Blood Pressure Discovered
Molecular Channel That Controls Blood Pressure Discovered

New research for the first time reveals the three-dimensional structure of a membrane channel that's critical in controlling blood pressure.

The findings represent the first time the human epithelial sodium channel has been shown so precisely since it was first isolated and described through expression cloning in 1993, said senior author Isabelle Baconguis, Ph.D., assistant professor in the OHSU Vollum Institute. Lead author Sigrid Noreng, a graduate student in the Baconguis lab, added that the discovery provides a starting point for the development of better treatments for a range of diseases associated with the channel.

"It's definitely going to move the field forward," Baconguis agreed.

The channel enables sodium ions to be absorbed into tissues throughout the body, including the kidney. As such, it is a crucial aspect of human health by regulating sodium balance, blood volume and blood pressure.

"We wouldn't have been able to leave the ocean without it," quipped co-author Richard Posert, a graduate student in Baconguis' lab.

Dysfunction of the epithelial sodium channel, or ENaC, can lead to severe forms of hypertension such as Liddle syndrome or neonatal salt-wasting disorder. The discovery answers fundamental biophysical questions about the specific architecture of the channel, which ultimately could lead to the development of medications to improve the treatment of diseases such as severe hypertension, heart failure and nephrotic syndrome.

"This is the first visual representation of a protein that is connected to many diseases," Baconguis said. "As soon as you perturb this membrane protein, everything downstream becomes disrupted as well."

Noreng noted the discovery may be especially helpful in developing targeted medications to control high blood pressure.

"There are no good medications that target this protein specifically," Noreng said. "Discovering the structure of this channel will be very important toward the development of new and better blood pressure medications."

The researchers made the discovery through the use of a cryo-electron microscope housed in OHSU's Robertson Life Sciences Building. Cryo-EM technology is part of a newly designated national center intended to widen the use of a technique that is revolutionizing structural biology. The technique enables scientists to visualize biological molecules at an atomic scale and to see them in their natural state.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Blood Pressure Screening

Blood Pressure Screening

Hypertension accounts for nearly 6% deaths worldwide.

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment.

High Blood Pressure Guideline Lowers Definition of Hypertension

High Blood Pressure Guideline Lowers Definition of Hypertension

Stage 1 hypertension or blood pressure threshold has been lowered from 140/80 mmHg to 130/80 mmHg in the new set of guidelines

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Low Blood Pressure

Low Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Low Blood Pressure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa oleifera has all the essential amino acids, omega oils, vital minerals and vitamins ...

 Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive