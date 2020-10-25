by Colleen Fleiss on  October 25, 2020 at 9:06 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

WHO Says Pakistan Could be Next Polio-free Country
Pakistan could be the next polio-free country, after years of continued efforts to eradicate polio, the crippling disease, said a top official of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The remarks were made by the WHO's Country Representative Palitha Mahipala at an event on Saturday to mark World Polio Day, reports Dawn news.

"Due to enormous challenges such as misconceptions about vaccines and the Covid-19 lockdowns, the efforts against polio have been affected.


"The polio programme, with its partners, has now been able to ramp-up activities which are vitalised resolve to end polio in Pakistan, as recently done by Africa," he said.

He added that global partners, including the Unicef, have contributed significantly while supporting the Pakistan government in its effort to curb the disease, but more was to eradicate it once and for all.

Hailing the more than 260,000 frontline workers, Palitha said: "They are our real heroes in this effort, and with the provided support, they have made us proud by vaccinating millions of children during each campaign."

As part of ongoing campaigns, the next sub-national polio eradication campaign will begin on Monday with a target to vaccine more than 31 million children below the age of five, Dawn news reported.

The campaign will include 33 districts each in Punjab and Balochistan, 41 districts and towns in Sindh, eight districts in Gilgit Baltistan, 10 districts in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and one district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible
READ MORE
Quiz on Polio
Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. Test your knowledge on this condition, which hopefully will soon be history! ...
READ MORE
Need For Uninterrupted Polio Vaccination During Pandemic: Experts
During COVID-19 pandemic, experts have underlined the need for continuing the polio immunization programme to help maintain India's polio-free status.
READ MORE
In Victory Over Polio, Hope for the Vaccine to Protect from COVID-19
Scientists highlight medicine's great victory over polio, and hold out hope for protecting from COVID-19 too.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator