by Colleen Fleiss on  October 25, 2020 at 9:02 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Twindemic: Influenza and COVID-19 Infection
Health experts are worried about "twindemic", as it is highly possible that people may contract both influenza and the coronavirus infection.


"Winter season being a season of flu poses a peculiar challenge during Covid-19 pandemic," Harshal R. Salve, Associate Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, told IANS.

"Precautions such as the use of mask, frequent hand washing and physical distancing not only help to prevent the spread of Covid- 19 but also prevent a person from getting seasonal flu," Salve said.


"Adequate Intake of citrus fruits and green leafy vegetable supplies much-needed antioxidants to the body to fight viral infections," he advised.

According to Parmeet Kaur, the Senior Dietician at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, this winter season is approaching just around the corner like another second wave of the pandemic.

"Our body has the power to heal as most of 70-80 per cent immunity comes from the gut. Vitamin C and antioxidants help to build up immunity and prevent from various illnesses," Kaur said.

Also, maintain a healthy lifestyle by meeting the 80 per cent nutritional requirements and 20 per cent physical activity, she added.

S.P. Byotra, Chairman, Department of Internal Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi also told IANS: "During the time of changing weather and covid19 situation, antioxidants can help reduce the risk of Covid-19.

Along with taking different natural products recommended by Ministry of AYUSH for building immunity, demand for natural antioxidants has also increased.

"To keep your body immune and healthy, using natural anti-oxidants like Gamma Oryzanol has many health benefits including boosting immunity as it neutralizes free radicals in the body," Byotra told IANS.

Gamma oryzanol is a substance that is taken out of rice bran oil. It is also found in wheat bran and some fruits and vegetables. People use it as medicine

"Gamma-oryzanol is also used for controlling elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels, supporting cardiovascular health along with controlling anxiety and menopausal symptoms," Byotra explained.

It is known to be of multiple uses for different people and has the power to address and promote overall health as one of the key main aspects.

As per studies, Gamma Oryzanol is up to four times more powerful antioxidant than Vitamin E.

So, experts recommend taking healthy diet, doing exercise and taking all necessary precautions which would be key to fight this adverse situation ahead.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
READ MORE
Quiz on Flu
Influenza (or rather, the flu) is a cold weather infectious condition that affects the young and old alike. Though most reported cases are mild, the flu can sometimes cause severe and life-threatening complications in both children and adults, ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Influenza Vaccine Provides Roadmap in COVID-19 Prevention
Influenza vaccine was found to provide the roadmap to prevent COVID-19, revealed a new study.
READ MORE
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.
READ MORE
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Hib VaccineFluSwine FluReye’s SyndromePreventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop GermsWays to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu SeasonCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake